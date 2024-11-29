Vodafone signs up to Digital Catapult's quantum masterclass

The telco has joined Digital Catapult's Quantum Technology Access Programme (QTAP), which is part of government-backed Innovate UK's Quantum Data Centre of the Future project.

Over the course of the 20-week programme, participants receive expert advice and hands-on experience with quantum technology to see how it can be wielded to their advantage.

It was first launched back in October 2023, and early participants included Airbus, Rolls Royce, the Port of Dover, and the UK Atomic Energy Authority, among others.

This year, Vodafone is among a new intake of participants keen to explore the real-world potential of quantum computing. Others include BAE Systems, satellite operator Viasat, and automotive technology giant ZF.

For its part, Vodafone intends to tap the power of quantum computing to help it identify the most efficient way to connect multiple endpoints. According to Digital Catapult, this is known as the NP-Hard Steiner Tree problem, and a quick Google – plus a bit of help from Wikipedia – reveals that this is a particularly tricky branch of combinatorial mathematics.

To save a click, here is a simplified overview from someone who thought the Fields Medal was something to do with agriculture: At a very basic level, if there are three endpoints arranged at an equal distance to one another, then the optimal way of joining them all together would be to put an interconnection point (known as a Steiner point) right in the middle and join it to each one.

Presumably this becomes slightly more complicated when your endpoints are thousands of network nodes, or perhaps millions of devices that are always moving around. Complicated enough, it seems, to necessitate the employment of a quantum computer.

"We're excited to join the Quantum Technology Access Programme to further deepen our quantum knowledge and explore how quantum computing can enhance optimisation challenges like the Steiner Tree problem," said Dr. Chloe Ai, quantum researcher at Vodafone Group R&D. "This programme will provide valuable insights as we look to leverage quantum computing in areas such as machine learning and combinatorial optimisation."

According to McKinsey, government investment in quantum technology reached $42 billion in 2023. With investment totalling $4.3 billion, the UK ranks a very respectable third behind Germany ($5.2 billion) and China ($15.3 billion). McKinsey predicts that quantum computing could contribute more than $450 billion to the global economy by 2040.

That potential will only be realised if companies know how to use it.

Daniel Goldsmith, senior quantum computing technologist at Digital Catapult, said: "The 'quantum revolution' is underway, and businesses need to innovate to incorporate quantum technologies into their operations if they are to succeed in the long term. However, many are unsure where to start. This is why innovation programmes are invaluable for UK businesses, serving as an essential resource to help them navigate the complex quantum landscape. I look forward to working with this new cohort to drive innovation and advance the application of deep tech across industry."