Vodafone plans pan-European logistics hub in Luxembourg

Vodafone Group will build a new logistics hub based in Luxemborg to handle mobile and fixed network equipment for its European markets.

Andrew Wooden

October 4, 2024

2 Min Read

Vodafone has tapped up MG Real Estate to develop the new 26,000 square metre warehouse, which will be constructed in Luxembourg’s Bettembourg Logistic Park.

The new facility is supposed to make moving around telco equipment like antennas and routers between regions more efficient – Vodafone says that 88% of its in-market warehouses in Europe can be reached from Luxembourg within 24 hours.

It will be managed by the Vodafone Procurement Company, which centrally monitors the firm’s end-to-end supply chain in real time across its markets using ‘digital technology’ – not that you’d expect this that sort of thing to be done with pen and paper in 2024.

“The creation of a new pan-European logistics hub in Luxembourg is in line with our strategy to simplify the way we run Vodafone and our commitment to being as cost-efficient as possible in our operations and supply chain,” said Vodafone Group’s Chief Financial Officer Luka Mucic. “This investment will also reinforce Luxembourg’s position as a world-class logistics centre.”

The release reassures us that the building is ‘targeting outstanding BREEAM sustainable certification by using sustainable materials, processes and technologies to minimise carbon impact.’ Building is expected to kick off early next year, and the shiny new pan-European logistics hub is expected to enter operation in 2026.

Over in the UK, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is still considering whether it will give the green light to Vodafone and Three’s proposed merger plans, and is due to make a decision by early December. A potential lessening of competition in the retail and wholesale markets as a result of the deal have been flagged up as areas of concern.  

Late last month, the firms jointly threw out some additional concessions on top of an £11 billion network investment programme, and a plan to sell spectrum to rival player Virgin Media O2, to try and alleviate such concerns.

"While our view is that the CMA's concerns about price increases are unfounded, we will commit to maintaining tariffs at £10 or below for two years from the completion of the merger for value-focused customers on the SMARTY brand, social tariffs on both the SMARTY and VOXI For Now brands, and continue measures to protect registered vulnerable customers," read the statement.

With regards to wholesale, they stated that they will provide a reference offer that encourages MVNOs to access their additional network capacity.The saga has been rumbling on for a long time but should come to a conclusion in a couple of months, unless the decision gets pushed back again. For a deep dive into the whole affair, check out our article potential paths to Vodafone/Three merger approval.

About the Author

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
Security
BT has blocked 2.4 million landline scam callsBT has blocked 2.4 million landline scam calls
Oct 4, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Satellite
SpaceX accuses European telcos of bullyingSpaceX accuses European telcos of bullying
Oct 4, 2024
4 Min Read
thumbnail
Wifi
Cisco pulls out of LoRaWAN marketCisco pulls out of LoRaWAN market
Oct 4, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
AI
Ericsson and TRU Recognition launch vision-based recognition pilotEricsson and TRU Recognition launch vision-based recognition pilot
Oct 3, 2024
1 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the FutureTransforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Oct 3, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the FutureMaximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Oct 29, 2024
11:00 EDT
thumbnail
AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center NetworksBuilding Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Sep 25, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they performOpen RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Aug 29, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey ReportMaximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Aug 14, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE