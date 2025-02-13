Following the Competition and Markets Authority recently giving the green light to the merger between the two companies, which has been a long time in the making, the firms have announced who will lead the new operation once the ink is dry.

The whole affair is subject to legally binding commitments, but the firms say they anticipate final deal completion in the coming months.

Max Taylor, CEO Vodafone UK, and CEO of the future merged entity, has appointed the following people as a General Management Team.

Darren Purkis, CFO

Kelly Barlow, Strategy and Portfolio

Clare Corkish, HR

Andrea Dona, Networks

Nick Gliddon, Business

Stephen Lerner, Regulatory, Government Affairs & Company Secretary

Nicki Lyons, Corporate Affairs & Sustainability

Stephen Reidy, IT

Jon Shaw, Consumer Operations

Rob Winterschladen, Consumer

Andy Yorston, Legal, Security, Compliance & Risk

These execs will transition into their new roles once the CMA process is fully complete and the new company, currently termed ‘MergeCo’, is set up.

Until then, they’ll all stay put in their current roles at either Vodafone UK or Three UK, which will continue to operate separately until the merger is finalised.

Max Taylor said: “I would like to congratulate everyone on their new appointments. The new leadership team are all looking forward, following completion of our merger, to integrating and to deliver on our commitment to build the UK’s best network for our customers”.

The CMA formally approved the merger between Three and Vodafone in December, identifying a set of behavioural (as opposed to structural) remedies as sufficient to allow it to proceed. They are:

Delivery of the joint network plan, which sets out the network upgrade, integration and improvements Vodafone and Three will make to their combined network across the UK over the next 8 years. The group has concluded that by significantly improving the quality of the combined network, the full implementation of this plan would boost competition between the mobile network operators in the long term, benefiting millions of people who rely on mobile services.

Capping selected mobile tariffs and data plans for 3 years, directly protecting large numbers of Vodafone / Three customers from short-term price rises in the early years of the network plan.

Offering pre-set prices and contract terms for wholesale services (again for 3 years) to ensure that virtual network providers can obtain competitive terms and conditions as the network plan is rolled out.

Earlier in July Virgin Media O2 and Vodafone brokered a new network sharing deal that would see the former acquire spectrum from a merged Vodafone/Three - a spectrum imbalance in the UK market resulting from the merger being one of the key criticisms levelled by opponents of the deal up until that point.

Vodafone will own 51% of the new company, with an option to buy out CK Hutchison after three years, which is when the remedial price caps expire.