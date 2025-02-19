For the full year the telco reported that total mobile revenue decreased 4.4% to £5,687 million which it said was due to a 15.4% reduction in low margin handset revenue. Consumer fixed revenue increased 2.3%, while B2B fixed revenue decreased 17.5% “primarily due to a reduced level of long-term leases being entered into compared to 2023.” 2024 adjusted EBITDA meanwhile decreased 3.7%.

For Q4, total mobile revenue decreased by 2.4%, and adjusted EBITDA decreased 7.0% YoY.

VMO2 was keen to talk up subscriber growth for the period. The fixed customer base grew by 9,300 in 2024, including 9,900 net additions in Q4. 21,300 net broadband connections were added across the full year, with 12,000 occurring in Q4.

It also says it achieved record footprint expansion in 2024, growing its reach by an additional 1.3 million homes serviceable, resulting in a total gigabit footprint of 18.3 million homes. Expansion was primarily through build for the Nexfibre FTTP network, we’re told including the transfer of Upp premises after the integration of the altnet.

“We said 2024 was a year of investing to support our long-term growth and these results reflect that,” said Lutz Schüler, CEO of Virgin Media O2. “We close the first chapter of Virgin Media O2 having delivered our full year guidance and hitting our JV synergy targets 18 months ahead of schedule, meaning we are well set for the future.

“We ended the year with another quarter of fixed customer and ARPU growth, positive mobile contract additions and improved customer satisfaction through a relentless focus on customer experience.

“Our investments of more than £2 billion across the year helped us to significantly boost our 5G coverage, improve mobile network quality and enhance rural connectivity. We also expanded our fibre footprint faster than ever as we build on our existing gigabit leadership and push ahead with creating the biggest fibre challenger in the UK along with nexfibre.

“In 2024 we laid the foundations for future success, and in 2025 we will get back to growth in core revenues and profitability while continuing investment in our networks and services. Throughout the year we’ll also deliver on key strategic moves, including the creation of a fixed NetCo and the expected acquisition of spectrum from Vodafone-Three which will further improve mobile performance. This is the start of a new chapter for Virgin Media O2.”

For 2025, VMO2 says it is looking for growth in core revenue, stipulating this excludes handset and the impact of Nexfibre construction, growth in adjusted EBITDA (again excluding the impact of Nexfibre construction), and capex investment of £2 to £2.2 billion.