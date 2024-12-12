Virgin Media O2 opens new flagship store in Westfield

The telco group operates 300 stores across the UK, and we’re told this new big one will serve as a ‘technology hub’ for the local Stratford community, offering service support, upskilling and of course selling tech products.

The shop is divided into discovery zones – namely Expert Support Bar, Ultimate Gaming Zone, Fitness and Wellbeing Area, and Priority from O2 – in which customers can test out VMO2’s latest products, gaming and entertainment tech, and ask various advisors things.

Earlier this year the operator rolled out new tools that apparently enable store staff to better support customers with their services in person, and additional functionality will be added next year to “further empower store staff and provide Virgin Media O2 customers with more ways to get help should they need it” – whatever that means.

There is also an in-store service for people to recycle their old or unwanted devices, in which mobiles, earphones, wearable tech and cables can be handed in in exchange for money, which certainly sweeten the pot for many.

The store also serves as a National Databank hub, where people experiencing ‘data poverty’ can get a free O2 SIM with 25GB of monthly data, plus texts and calls for 12 months.

“Today’s opening demonstrates our ongoing commitment to serving customers at a time and place that works best for them, including on the high street,” said Rob Orr, Chief Operations Officer, Virgin Media O2. “Over the past 12 months, we have invested millions of pounds to upgrade and improve over one hundred stores giving customers a brilliant experience when they shop with us.

“With further investment planned in 2025 and beyond, including new tools that will bolster the support colleagues can offer in person, we remain focused on strengthening our connections with communities and delivering even more value for our customers.”

EE has similar retail operations which it calls ‘experience stores’, the first of which also opened in Stratford. The operator said in February that it would invest £6 million in its retail footprint over the following year and open ‘more than ten’ new sites.