TIM takeover talk sends shares skywards

TIM's shares soared on Tuesday after the emergence of various media reports suggesting a private equity buyout is on the cards.

Mary Lennighan

December 17, 2024

3 Min Read

The Italian incumbent's stock price hit €0.29, a price it has not seen since the start of the year, after Bloomberg claimed CVC Capital Partners has been holding talks with Vivendi that could lead to the acquisition of its 24% stake.

Should the deal come to fruition – and we have the usual caveats around talks being at an early stage and so forth – CVC would take over from Vivendi as TIM's largest shareholder and would put itself in a position to launch a full takeover. The newswire's report floats this as a possibility, although the implication is that such a move would be eventual rather than imminent.

Naturally though, a private equity takeover would then lead to discussions around the break-up of the telecoms group, which has a high-growth Brazilian unit as well as its domestic arm.

It's a whole lot more turmoil for TIM, which is still in the process of reinventing itself as a services company following the sale of its networks business in July and is working on the divestment of subsea cables unit Sparkle.

On the subject of Sparkle, there are yet more delays in the process. The Italian government was due to submit a binding bid for the operator by Monday, having requested a deadline extension at the end of November. But it failed to meet its new target. TIM late last week disclosed that the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) and partner Retelit now need until 18 December to present their offer.

"[TIM is] is waiting for the aforementioned offer to start the relevant evaluation and decision-making process," it said.

We were not wrong when we suggested it would be foolhardy to speculate on a date for the Sparkle sale.

While the possibility of private equity takeover of TIM may have found favour with the market, it would doubtless raise more than a few eyebrows in certain circles in Italy. But it is starting to look like a feasible outcome, in no small part because CVC Capital is not the only interested party.

Bain Capital and Apax Partners have also expressed interest in taking a stake in TIM, Finanza Online reports, citing Il Messaggero and Il Sole 24 Ore respectively.

All would-be buyers will have to pass muster with the Italian government, which holds a right of veto, or golden power, as it is known, when it comes to the national telco. While that might not necessarily stop Vivendi selling out to a foreign investor – it is, after all, a foreign player itself – it could reign in the ambitions of any new owner.

There's also the matter of TIM's tax dispute with the government and the potential earn-outs from the NetCo sale to KKR to take into consideration, Finanza Online points out. Both could make it difficult for a potential buyer to come up with a sensible price for Vivendi's stake – Bloomberg puts it at around €1 billion – which could mean that even if there is a deal in the offing, it will likely drag on for some time.

But where the Italian telecoms market is concerned, we're certainly used to that.

About the Author

Mary Lennighan

Mary Lennighan

Mary has been following developments in the telecoms industry for more than 20 years. She is currently a freelance journalist, having stepped down as editor of Total Telecom in late 2017; her career history also includes three years at CIT Publications (now part of Telegeography) and a stint at Reuters. Mary's key area of focus is on the business of telecoms, looking at operator strategy and financial performance, as well as regulatory developments, spectrum allocation and the like. She holds a Bachelor's degree in modern languages and an MA in Italian language and literature.

See more from Mary Lennighan
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Satellite
All systems go for EU’s IRIS2 satellite comms system
All systems go for EU’s IRIS2 satellite comms system

Dec 17, 2024

Satellite
T-Mobile US customers can sign up for Starlink direct-to-cell
T-Mobile US customers can sign up for Starlink direct-to-cell

Dec 17, 2024

Towers
Macquarie looking to spend billions on Edotco
Macquarie looking to spend billions on Edotco

Dec 16, 2024

Spectrum
Ofcom sets the date for mmWave sale
Ofcom sets the date for mmWave sale

Dec 16, 2024

Webinars

AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future

Oct 3, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future

Oct 29, 2024

AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks

Sep 25, 2024

Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform

Aug 29, 2024

White Papers

Service Provider
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report

Nov 27, 2024

5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report

Aug 14, 2024

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023