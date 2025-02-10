TIM buoyant as buyers line upTIM buoyant as buyers line up

TIM's shares are heading north following reports over the past few days of increasing interest in M&A activity, with rival Iliad and the Italian post office joining the list of possible bidders.

Mary Lennighan

February 10, 2025

3 Min Read

There have been rumours over investor interest in TIM for the past few months, but to date we have been mainly talking about a possible private equity buyout. Now there are several more options on the table with many permeations to take into account.

There has been no official comment from TIM as yet, so it's all talk at this stage, but there is certainly a lot of it.

The latest to throw its hat into the ring – or perhaps more accurately, the latest to be added to the rumour roster – is Poste Italiane. The Italian post office, which also runs a successful MVNO, made headlines with myriad media outlets reporting that it is looking to extend its presence in the mobile market by merging with TIM.

There's not a huge amount to go on at this stage. The rumour, which seems to have come from Il Foglio, but was quickly picked up by a raft of other publications, simply suggests that Poste Italiane is studying the idea of a full expansion into telecoms.

It's a hypothetical plan, but one not without credibility, given that the firm already has a decent foundation in mobile on which it could build and a strong retail and brand presence in Italy. Its mobile market share, excluding M2M and IoT, stood at 5.5% as of the end of September, according to regulator Agcom, making it the biggest player after the four network operators.

As La Stampa, which also claims to have verified the Poste Italiane report, points out, Poste Mobile runs on the Vodafone network. While that has little bearing on any early negotiations, it could be a tempting prospect for TIM, which would surely secure itself a new wholesale customer should a deal emerge, and would also give the regulators something to think about from a competition perspective.

Similarly, any deal between Iliad and TIM would doubtless raise regulatory eyebrows.

The Italian press is awash with talk of a tie-up between the French owner of Iliad Italia, although the original story appears to have come from Bloomberg, as per Websim. The deal being discussed would see Iliad merge its Italian business with TIM Consumer and take a 35% stake in the resulting entity.

Such a deal makes sense on paper; it would return TIM to the top spot in the Italian mobile market and reduce competition, which has been fierce since the creation of WindTre and launch of Iliad almost seven years ago.

But the complications around it are manifold, including, but not limited to, the companies' ability to persuade the Italian government that a further break-up of TIM would be a good idea, and whether or not they could secure the support of TIM's major shareholder Vivendi.

There have been reports that Vivendi is keen to sell out; CVC Capital, Bain Capital and Apax Partners were all linked with the French group's 24% stake last year. But while Vivendi could be looking to monetise its asset – at the right price – it could equally decide to stick around and have its say with regard to TIM's future.

A quick conclusion to this story seems unlikely. Poste Italiane is apparently holding a board meeting on Monday but TIM is not on the agenda. However, TIM's board is due to sit on Wednesday, so there could be some form of comment from the telco later this week, although it is by no means certain.

In the meantime, TIM can enjoy seeing green on its share price chart. The telco was trading at 30 cents per share at the time of writing. As Milano Finanza points out, that's a price it has not seen since December 2023.

About the Author

Mary Lennighan

Mary Lennighan

Mary has been following developments in the telecoms industry for more than 20 years. She is currently a freelance journalist, having stepped down as editor of Total Telecom in late 2017; her career history also includes three years at CIT Publications (now part of Telegeography) and a stint at Reuters. Mary's key area of focus is on the business of telecoms, looking at operator strategy and financial performance, as well as regulatory developments, spectrum allocation and the like. She holds a Bachelor's degree in modern languages and an MA in Italian language and literature.

See more from Mary Lennighan
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Enterprise Telecoms
Mexico latest to jump on the semiconductor bandwagon
Mexico latest to jump on the semiconductor bandwagon

Feb 10, 2025

5G & 6G
EE switches on Wembley Stadium 5G standalone network
EE switches on Wembley Stadium 5G standalone network

Feb 10, 2025

Satellite
T-Mobile customers can now use Starlink, as can AT&T and Verizon users
T-Mobile customers can now use Starlink, as can AT&T and Verizon users

Feb 10, 2025

Digital Ecosystem
UK reportedly orders Apple to hand over access to encrypted user data
UK reportedly orders Apple to hand over access to encrypted user data

Feb 10, 2025

Webinars

AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future

Oct 3, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future

Oct 29, 2024

AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks

Sep 25, 2024

Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform

Aug 29, 2024

White Papers

Service Provider
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report

Nov 27, 2024

5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report

Aug 14, 2024

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023