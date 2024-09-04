Telia to cut headcount by 3000 this year

Swedish operator group Telia aims to reduce its headcount by 3000 during 2024, ‘with proportionally higher impact on group and common functions’.

Andrew Wooden

September 4, 2024

2 Min Read

The operator says the cuts will have a proportionally lower impact on country units, and will result in expected annual savings of at least SEK 2.6 billion. It’s being pitched as a move to reset the company’s cost base and simplify its operations, by implementing a new operating model with ‘streamlined processes and improved ways of working.’

It plans to decentralise and move part of the ‘competence’ – by which it presumably means people – from common to country units. The latter will be able to ‘better serve customers and capture growth based on local market needs,’ it claims, as well as reduce overlaps and simplify day-to-day operations.

The remaining part of the ‘common technology and product unit’ will retain expertise in IT, networks and product management, we’re told, ‘allowing Telia to continue to benefit from economies of scale where relevant.’

Telia is also restructuring its vendor financing program, reducing its volume by approximately 50% during the second half of the year. “The new portfolio structure aims to better serve Telia and its suppliers in the current macroeconomic environment and brings the size of the program closer to the wider industry levels,” explains the release, and the restructuring is estimated to result in reduced cash flow volatility over time.

telia_headcount_09_24.jpg

“This is a tough decision, but one that is necessary to ensure the long-term success of Telia,” said Patrik Hofbauer, Telia Company President and CEO. “Together with the Board and my leadership team, we are set to eliminate barriers to execution and reduce layers of organizational complexity so that we can better serve our customers.

“I envisage that this intended approach will not only result in a Telia that is simpler and faster in decision-making and commercial execution, but also help us to grow our business and generate enough cash so that we can make necessary investments and cover our dividend, as we remain committed to our dividend policy. While we will support the employees who will eventually leave Telia, we will also make this company a better place to work for those employees who remain with us.”

So essentially it sounds like Telia is talking about decentralising its structure and distributing responsibilities to more local business units, which it thinks will be more efficient. It’s all subject to union negotiations, and the estimated restructuring charges approximately SEK 1.4 billion in H2 2024 are not expected to impact Telia’s full-year financial outlook statements for 2024.

About the Author

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
5G & 6G
Trial aims to bring holographic phone calls ‘closer to reality’Trial aims to bring holographic phone calls ‘closer to reality’
Sep 4, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Telecoms Infrastructure
China Mobile deploys new cable linking France and SingaporeChina Mobile deploys new cable linking France and Singapore
Sep 4, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Satellite
Starlink U-turns and agrees to block access to X in BrazilStarlink U-turns and agrees to block access to X in Brazil
Sep 4, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Satellite
SoftBank plugs into Eutelsat’s OneWeb LEO constellationSoftBank plugs into Eutelsat’s OneWeb LEO constellation
Sep 3, 2024
2 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the FutureTransforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Oct 3, 2024
10:00 EDT
thumbnail
AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center NetworksBuilding Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Sep 25, 2024
17:00 UTC
thumbnail
Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they performOpen RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Aug 29, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey ReportMaximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Aug 14, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE