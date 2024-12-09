Orange and La Poste repurpose network equipment used during Olympics

Orange and French postal service La Poste have announced an initiative to reuse network equipment originally used during the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Andrew Wooden

December 9, 2024

2 Min Read

Several thousand wifi terminals and other telecoms equipment used at the Olympic and Paralympic sites will be reused by La Poste in Paris and other areas. One example given is the Maison de l’Innovation in Nantes, which is set to house around 800 IT professionals from La Poste, and will be the beneficiary of some of the kit.

The idea is the kit will improve network operational efficiency for La Poste employees, providing better connectivity both indoors and outdoors. Integrating the equipment will also “play a crucial role in supporting digitalisation and new uses, facilitating smoother operations of IT tools,” we’re told.

“In the face of scarce resources and the increasing digitalisation of services, La Poste Group is committed to reducing the environmental footprint of its tools and applications,” said Philippe Bajou, Secretary General of the La Poste Group and President of La Poste Group Immobilier. “The reuse of network equipment deployed by Orange for the Olympic Games is an opportunity that perfectly aligns with our desire to promote responsible digital practices.”

Aliette Mousnier-Lompré, CEO of Orange Business added: “The Olympic Games Paris 2024 have been a unique opportunity to showcase our technical expertise and a true demonstration of the solutions offered to our business clients. I am proud that this top-quality equipment finds a second life with La Poste. This partnership illustrates our commitment to a sustainable and connected future. At Orange Business, we are dedicated to helping our clients and partners in their environmental transition and reducing their carbon footprint.”

In October Orange clocked mild Q3 revenue growth of 1.6%, which it attributed to success in the Africa and Middle East region which enjoyed a revenue hike of 10.5% thanks to a  ‘robust performance’ in voice and its ‘four growth engines’ – mobile data, fixed broadband, Orange Money and B2B.

About the Author

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

