Niel eyes $435 million of funding after completing Ukraine deal

Telco entrepreneur Xavier Niel is one step closer to owning a converged operator in Ukraine.

Nick Wood

September 10, 2024

2 Min Read

A consortium led by Niel's investment company NJJ Holding that includes US private equity firm Horizon Capital has completed its acquisitions of fixed-line provider Datagroup-Volio and mobile operator Lifecell.

Financial terms were not divulged.

Niel's plan is to combine Datagroup-Volia with Lifecell, resulting in an operator that serves 10 million mobile customers, and has broadband networks that pass 4 million premises.

Before that though, the next priority is to avail itself of hundreds of millions of dollars in financing.

The new company is in the process of securing loans totalling $435 million from a joint financing package courtesy of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The funding was announced at the most recent Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin in June. The EBRD has funded the reconstruction and development of several sectors of Ukraine's economy – from infrastructure to financial services and trade. The running total currently stands at €4.5 billion.

NJJ and its partner Horizon, plus Datagroup-Volia and Lifecell, have all approved the financing arrangement, which NJJ said will set in motion "a significant investment programme, including investments in network, licenses, equipment and expansion of fixed and mobile infrastructure."

NJJ initially agreed to acquire Lifecell from Turkcell in January, and followed that up with the Datagroup-Volia deal in April. The consortium has chosen Datagroup-Volia's current CEO Mikhail Shelemba to lead the combined entity.

"Closing this deal now paves the way for the merger of Datagroup-Volia and Lifecell to create a new champion in Ukraine's telecom sector, combining two stellar assets with vast synergy potential," said Shelemba.

"The expansion of the triple-play offering is expected to result in clear, tangible benefits for consumers in terms of convenience, cost and quality of service," he said. "Mutual integration of customer bases, improvements in cost-efficiency and business processes, as well as strengthening of network investment will allow us to offer even more attractive and competitive packages to our subscribers than what could be provided on a standalone basis."

Niel has big plans for his Ukrainian venture; however, just keeping the lights on might prove an achievement in and of itself.

According to a Financial Times report in June, Russia has knocked out or captured more than half of Ukraine's power generation facilities, resulting in the most severe rolling blackouts since the start of its invasion.

Citing local officials, the FT said Ukraine's electricity generation before the start of the war was 55 gigawatts, but bombardments and occupation have caused it to fall to below 20 gigawatts.

Niel seems unfazed though.

"I am pleased to announce the completion of this landmark French investment in Ukraine's telecom sector, which we believe will provide significant and tangible benefits to customers, the market, and to the country," he said.

"The closing of this landmark transaction will serve as a signal to others that Ukraine offers compelling opportunities, and that the time to invest is now."

About the Author

Nick Wood

Nick Wood

Nick is a freelancer who has covered the global telecoms industry for more than 15 years. Areas of expertise include operator strategies; M&As; and emerging technologies, among others. As a freelancer, Nick has contributed news and features for many well-known industry publications. Before that, he wrote daily news and regular features as deputy editor of Total Telecom. He has a first-class honours degree in journalism from the University of Westminster.

See more from Nick Wood
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

6G Components icons
5G & 6G
ETSI boss says 6G an ‘evolution’ of 5GETSI boss says 6G an ‘evolution’ of 5G
Sep 10, 2024
5 Min Read
thumbnail
Edge Networking
IDC trims edge compute forecast, but the future is still brightIDC trims edge compute forecast, but the future is still bright
Sep 10, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Mobile Devices
Apple’s big product launch event ticks the usual boxesApple’s big product launch event ticks the usual boxes
Sep 10, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Regulation
Cheers and jeers for Draghi's proposals to overhaul EU telco rulesCheers and jeers for Draghi's proposals to overhaul EU telco rules
Sep 10, 2024
5 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the FutureTransforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Oct 3, 2024
10:00 EDT
thumbnail
AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center NetworksBuilding Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Sep 25, 2024
17:00 UTC
thumbnail
Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they performOpen RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Aug 29, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey ReportMaximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Aug 14, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE