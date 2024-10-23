José María Álvarez-Pallete López re-elected as GSMA Chair

Telecoms trade body the GSMA has re-elected José María Álvarez-Pallete López as Chair and Gopal Vittal as the new Deputy Chair.

Andrew Wooden

October 23, 2024

2 Min Read

Álvarez-Pallete López, who’s day job is Telefónica's Chairman and CEO, has been in the position since February 2022. He and Vittal have been elected for a two-year term beginning 1 January 2025.

He will ‘oversee the strategic direction’ of the GSMA, which runs trade show MWC and represents the telco industry. Of his re-election he said:

"I am honoured and excited to be re-appointed as Chair. I look forward to another term of working together with our talented team to achieve our goals and continue to make a lasting impact. Together, we will continue to stay at the forefront of trends and make a positive impact in our industry."

Mats Granryd, Director General of the GSMA added: “The industry is going through rapid change, driven by advances in technology, digital transformation, and the rise of AI. It is a very exciting time to be part of this transformation, and I am confident that with the leadership of the Chair and our Board, the GSMA is well-positioned to successfully continue to advocate for our members and achieve our goals”. He added that “we are excited to welcome the new and re-elected Board members, and we thank the outgoing Board members for their outstanding support.”

A release Telefónica out about the appointment described Álvarez-Pallete’s tenure as ‘a fruitful period’, in which the GSMA launched its Open Gateway API initiative, and we’re told he also ‘fostered the ethical and responsible use of technology, especially AI, which has resulted in the first common roadmap in the sector.’

Meanwhile the above quoted GSMA Director General Mats Granryd is set to leave the organisation after MWC 2025. "After much contemplation, I've made the decision not to extend this third time round," he said in a video uploaded to X in June this year. He will stay on in the role until the end of March 2025, after which he will become a special advisor the GSMA board for the remainder of the year.

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

