Glotel Awards submission deadline extended, but not for long

Once again the clamour from people desperate for Telecoms immortality, but not so much that they managed to submit their entry on time, has been heard.

September 11, 2024

1 Min Read

While the Global Telecoms Awards have been going for over a decade, with the various timings always more or less the same, people still manage to be surprised by its early September entry submissions deadline. But that’s fine, summer offers many distractions and they always seem to get there in the end. So, in response to significant demand, the Glotel organisers have announced the extension of the submissions deadline to Friday 20 September.

“Last year’s awards ceremony and dinner at the new venue of was a resounding success,” said Scott Bicheno, Telecoms.com Editor, who also hosts the awards evening. “Plaisterers' Hall is a perfect place to celebrate the winners and shortlisted Glotel entries and I’m delighted to announce that my co-host on the night will be the hilarious and talented Zoe Lyons. So I have no doubt it will once again be a top night.”

If this story is the first time you’ve encountered the Glotel Awards, you can find out all about them here where, of course, you can also take advantage of the extended deadline. Once again, the shortlisted entries will be graded by an independent judging panel of telecoms industry experts, ensuring the winners can truly claim they have been recognised by their peers.

For those who are still undecided about submitting entries to the Glotels, perhaps this video of last year’s winners’ evening will persuade you to take the plunge. You know it makes sense.

