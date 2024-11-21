Global Telecoms Awards 2024 winners announced

Yet again, the Glotels received a record number of entries, encompassing products, services and projects from around the entire industry and from across the globe. As is the way with such awards, lots of excellent and worthy submissions fell just short of winning, but at least some of those were recognised as highly commended. So all the winners below can feel proud to have been chosen against such stiff competition and we congratulate them for their achievement.

5G Innovation of the Year

Winner: Telstra & Ericsson – World’s first 5G network slicing proof-of-value engine for enterprise services

Advancing Artificial Intelligence

Winner: Mavenir – Mavenir’s Network Intelligence as a Service (NIaaS)

Highly commended: China Mobile Beijing and Huawei – AI for Customer Perception Network Optimization

Automation Initiative of the Year

Winner: Ericsson – RAN Deep Sleep Automation

Best Digital Transformation Project

Winner: Huawei and China Mobile – Sustainable Convergence: China Mobile Builds an Agile Assembled IT Platform for BSS

Highly commended: Ericsson and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison – Accelerating digital transformation at IOH with Ericsson Digital Monetization Platform

BSS/OSS Modernization Excellence

Winner: Netcracker Technology – Netcracker Digital Platform

Highly commended: BT in partnership with Virtusa – Cloud Autofix an Open Source ITSM platform

Climate Action Initiative of the Year

Winner: SK Telecom and Intel – Toward greener 5G network using Infrastructure Power Manager

Connecting the Unconnected

Winner: Hormuud Telecom – Laying the foundations for a thriving digital economy everyone can participate in

Delighting the Customer

Winner: PT Telkomsel – Telkomsel Digital Hyper Ecosystem

Highly commended: Turkcell – Customer Twin psychological and behavioural customer segmentation

Digital Infrastructure Innovation

Winner: stc and Red Hat – stc telco cloud with automated service orchestration

Driving Digital Transformation

Winner: stc and Huawei – AI-oriented platform transformation

Enterprise Solution Excellence

Winner: ZTE – Revolutionizing Automobile Manufacturing with 5G Native

Highly commended: Chunghwa Telecom – CVP Technology Launches Cutting-Edge Data Monetization Models

Fixed Network Evolution

Winner: National Broadband Ireland – The Irish Government's National Broadband Ireland

Harnessing Network Exposure

Winner: Comviva – Comviva’s NGAGE platform, paired with API Marketplace

Highly commended: Singtel – Singtel SingVerify

IoT Initiative of the Year

Winner: stc Bahrain – IoT Connected Cars

Managed Services Mastery

Winner: BICS – Mobily (Saudi Arabia) and Bitė Group (Baltics)

Highly commended: stc – Go-One Managed Services

Mission Critical Excellence

Winner: KT – KT Intelligent Cable Protection System

Most Innovative Cloud Offering

Winner: Rakuten Symphony – Rakuten Cloud

MVNO Solution of the Year

Winner: BT Wholesale – BT Wholesale’s wrap-around MVNO support

Operator Excellence

Winner: China Mobile International

Highly commended: KT

Outstanding RAN innovation

Winner: Cohere Technologies and Vodafone – Improving 4G & 5G Performance for Congested Low Band FDD bands

Project Delivery Perfection

Winner: China Broadnet and Huawei – China Broadnet Customer Experience Improvement

Highly commended: Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison – IOH Core Network Transformation

Security Solution of the Year

Winner: Singtel – 5G Security-as-a-Slice - Mobile Protect

Highly commended: OneLayer – OneLayer’s Zero Trust Security for Private 5G/LTE Networks

Telecoms Marketing Team of the year

Winner: Amdocs – Live Amazing, Do Amazing

Telecoms Excellence

Winner: Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and Huawei – IOH Igniting and Accelerating the Transformation to an AI-Native Telco