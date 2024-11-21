Global Telecoms Awards 2024 winners announced
The telecoms industry year culminated with the Glotel Awards winners event in central London, where 24 of its best exponents were recognised in front of their peers.
November 21, 2024
Yet again, the Glotels received a record number of entries, encompassing products, services and projects from around the entire industry and from across the globe. As is the way with such awards, lots of excellent and worthy submissions fell just short of winning, but at least some of those were recognised as highly commended. So all the winners below can feel proud to have been chosen against such stiff competition and we congratulate them for their achievement.
5G Innovation of the Year
Winner: Telstra & Ericsson – World’s first 5G network slicing proof-of-value engine for enterprise services
Advancing Artificial Intelligence
Winner: Mavenir – Mavenir’s Network Intelligence as a Service (NIaaS)
Highly commended: China Mobile Beijing and Huawei – AI for Customer Perception Network Optimization
Automation Initiative of the Year
Winner: Ericsson – RAN Deep Sleep Automation
Best Digital Transformation Project
Winner: Huawei and China Mobile – Sustainable Convergence: China Mobile Builds an Agile Assembled IT Platform for BSS
Highly commended: Ericsson and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison – Accelerating digital transformation at IOH with Ericsson Digital Monetization Platform
BSS/OSS Modernization Excellence
Winner: Netcracker Technology – Netcracker Digital Platform
Highly commended: BT in partnership with Virtusa – Cloud Autofix an Open Source ITSM platform
Climate Action Initiative of the Year
Winner: SK Telecom and Intel – Toward greener 5G network using Infrastructure Power Manager
Connecting the Unconnected
Winner: Hormuud Telecom – Laying the foundations for a thriving digital economy everyone can participate in
Delighting the Customer
Winner: PT Telkomsel – Telkomsel Digital Hyper Ecosystem
Highly commended: Turkcell – Customer Twin psychological and behavioural customer segmentation
Digital Infrastructure Innovation
Winner: stc and Red Hat – stc telco cloud with automated service orchestration
Driving Digital Transformation
Winner: stc and Huawei – AI-oriented platform transformation
Enterprise Solution Excellence
Winner: ZTE – Revolutionizing Automobile Manufacturing with 5G Native
Highly commended: Chunghwa Telecom – CVP Technology Launches Cutting-Edge Data Monetization Models
Fixed Network Evolution
Winner: National Broadband Ireland – The Irish Government's National Broadband Ireland
Harnessing Network Exposure
Winner: Comviva – Comviva’s NGAGE platform, paired with API Marketplace
Highly commended: Singtel – Singtel SingVerify
IoT Initiative of the Year
Winner: stc Bahrain – IoT Connected Cars
Managed Services Mastery
Winner: BICS – Mobily (Saudi Arabia) and Bitė Group (Baltics)
Highly commended: stc – Go-One Managed Services
Mission Critical Excellence
Winner: KT – KT Intelligent Cable Protection System
Most Innovative Cloud Offering
Winner: Rakuten Symphony – Rakuten Cloud
MVNO Solution of the Year
Winner: BT Wholesale – BT Wholesale’s wrap-around MVNO support
Operator Excellence
Winner: China Mobile International
Highly commended: KT
Outstanding RAN innovation
Winner: Cohere Technologies and Vodafone – Improving 4G & 5G Performance for Congested Low Band FDD bands
Project Delivery Perfection
Winner: China Broadnet and Huawei – China Broadnet Customer Experience Improvement
Highly commended: Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison – IOH Core Network Transformation
Security Solution of the Year
Winner: Singtel – 5G Security-as-a-Slice - Mobile Protect
Highly commended: OneLayer – OneLayer’s Zero Trust Security for Private 5G/LTE Networks
Telecoms Marketing Team of the year
Winner: Amdocs – Live Amazing, Do Amazing
Telecoms Excellence
Winner: Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and Huawei – IOH Igniting and Accelerating the Transformation to an AI-Native Telco
