France OKs Bouygues' La Poste buy, but the deal's not done yet

France's competition body has given the go-ahead for Bouygues Telecom's planned €950 million purchase of La Poste Mobile, but the deal has greater hurdles to overcome.

Mary Lennighan

August 21, 2024

4 Min Read

An antitrust investigation into the proposed transaction concluded pretty swiftly that it poses no risk to competition, but we still cannot say with any certainty that the deal will close soon. Rival operator SFR still has a part to play, and local press reports suggest it is still digging its heels in on the terms of the sale.

Bouygues Telecom agreed an exclusivity deal to buy mobile virtual network operator La Poste Mobile from its parent companies La Poste – the French post office service – and SFR in February. There had been talk of interest in the country's largest MVNO from Orange and Iliad too, but it was Bouygues that managed to broker a deal.

However, a fly soon appeared in the ointment: in May. Bouygues was forced to announce that it may not be able to complete the transaction as scheduled – it was aiming to tie everything up by the end of the calendar year – due to a dispute between SFR and La Poste over the terms of the deal. All we knew back then was that the pair had turned to the dispute mechanisms written into their shareholders agreement.

Given that Bouygues notified the Autorité de la concurrence of the proposed takeover in mid-July, it's tempting to assume that the kinks have been ironed out and things are moving forward; there was nothing on that score from the competition body in its announcement and Bouygues Telecom has not made a public statement either. But according to the French press, the issues remain, although information is still patchy.

SFR is contesting the terms of the deal with fellow shareholder La Poste, La Tribune noted in the wake of the competition body's green light. It did not elaborate. However, it pointed out that for the deal to progress it requires the approval of SFR, which holds 49% of La Poste Mobile, to La Poste's 51%, and has a right of pre-emption, which essentially gives it first right of refusal on its partner's shares.

There would be an obvious benefit to SFR in selling the shares; the telco is a subsidiary of Altice, which is working hard to cut debt, and at just shy of a billion euros for an MVNO with a couple of million customers, the sale price seems more than fair.

However, SFR also has the benefit of hosting the MVNO on its network, which is presumably a fairly lucrative revenue stream that it is reluctant to lose. Its current wholesale deal runs until the end of 2026, after which point Bouygues would naturally look to migrate the La Poste Mobile customers to its own network.

There's also the question of losing ground to a competing mobile network operator. SFR and Bouygues Telecom are France's second and third largest MNOs, and market competition is strong. But arguably more importantly than the customer base Bouygues Telecom would acquire through the deal is access to La Poste's distribution network, which is spread throughout France and is particularly relevant in rural areas.

Indeed, that appears to have been the main cause for concern in the Autorité de la concurrence's antitrust probe, although having mulled the situation it dismissed any fears of harm to competition.

"The importance of this distribution network should be put into perspective, given the growing share of distance selling (online and telesales) in the mobile telephony market, which now accounts for two-thirds of mobile telephony sales," the Autorité said. "Consumers will continue to have access to alternatives via this sales channel, which covers the whole of mainland France, including rural areas where Bouygues Telecom’s competitors do not have physical branches."

The Autorité also set aside any concerns over Bouygues Telecom deliberately restricting competition in the wholesale space following the deal, noting that there are already regulatory mechanisms in place to address that. And it also pointed out that La Poste Mobile's limited market share would mean the landscape of the retail market would not change in a meaningful way should the deal go ahead.

"At the end of its competitive analysis, the Autorité therefore cleared the transaction without conditions," it said.

That is, of course, good news for Bouygues Telecom. But one way or another it still needs to get SFR onside.

About the Author

Mary Lennighan

Mary Lennighan

Mary has been following developments in the telecoms industry for more than 20 years. She is currently a freelance journalist, having stepped down as editor of Total Telecom in late 2017; her career history also includes three years at CIT Publications (now part of Telegeography) and a stint at Reuters. Mary's key area of focus is on the business of telecoms, looking at operator strategy and financial performance, as well as regulatory developments, spectrum allocation and the like. She holds a Bachelor's degree in modern languages and an MA in Italian language and literature.

See more from Mary Lennighan
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
5G & 6G
China added 20 million 5G subs last monthChina added 20 million 5G subs last month
Aug 21, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
IoT
Nokia and Axiom Space working to put 4G in next gen spacesuitsNokia and Axiom Space working to put 4G in next gen spacesuits
Aug 21, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Operator Ecosystem
OpenSignal casts doubt over Three's prospects if Voda merger falls throughOpenSignal casts doubt over Three's prospects if Voda merger falls through
Aug 21, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Public Cloud
Big three hyperscalers dominate globally – except for ChinaBig three hyperscalers dominate globally – except for China
Aug 21, 2024
2 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they performOpen RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Aug 29, 2024
13:00 EDT
thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providersValue from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
May 14, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Sponsored Content
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deploymentUnlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
May 30, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey ReportMaximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Aug 14, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE