eSIM Go and Vodafone launch ‘automated MVNO-in-a-box’ product

eSIM Go and Vodafone are offering any business with a subscription model the ability to provide UK mobile services via an ‘automated MVNO-in-a-box’ service.

Andrew Wooden

December 3, 2024

2 Min Read

eSIM Go will offer connectivity on Vodafone’s network to businesses such as altnets, fintechs, energy utilities, retailers, charities and football clubs. They will in turn be able to offer their customers connectivity as a package or bolt-on from their sites or apps. “This will unlock rapid activation with no-set up barriers and low cost of operation,” states the release.

eSIM Go currently supports a ‘sizeable partner ecosystem’ including brands such as Western Union, Lufthansa, Uswitch, Wizz Air, and Confused.com, and this new offering opens the UK domestic mobile market to a new array of B2B and B2C telecom and non-telecom distribution channels, we’re told.

“We’re very pleased to sign this contract with Vodafone UK and open up MVNO opportunities for everyone,” said Zacc Couldrick, CEO at eSIM Go. “And I do mean everyone – any business with subscribers, customers, employees or followers will be able to offer a variety of UK mobile phone services under their own brand and gain almost as much control as if they were full MVNOs. What’s more, we see this UK venture as the first step in a global opportunity that we’re ready to repeat in other major markets around the world in 2025 and beyond.” 

Maria Grazia Pecorari, Director of Wholesale and Strategy at Vodafone UK, added: “This partnership with eSIM Go highlights our commitment at Vodafone UK to innovation and growing customer choice. MVNOs play a crucial role in the UK, allowing people to experience our reliable connectivity through different platforms. eSIM is the next evolution, allowing businesses and consumers to enjoy Vodafone’s network with more flexibility.” 

Earlier this year CCS Insight put out some research estimating that the proportion of smartphones sold with support for embedded SIM will come in at 56% in 2028, up from 27% last year. The firm noted that the catalyst for growth was the arrival of the first eSIM-only iPhone in the US in 2022.

About the Author

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Fibre
AT&T sets 50 million fibre locations target
AT&T sets 50 million fibre locations target

Dec 3, 2024

Regulation
Industry wades in as Rosenworcel again asks for Rip and Replace cash
Industry wades in as Rosenworcel again asks for Rip and Replace cash

Dec 3, 2024

Operator Ecosystem
Telstra's Boost Mobile buy gets a mixed reaction in Australia
Telstra's Boost Mobile buy gets a mixed reaction in Australia

Dec 3, 2024

Security
French operators team up for anti-fraud API push
French operators team up for anti-fraud API push

Dec 3, 2024

Webinars

AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future

Oct 3, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future

Oct 29, 2024

AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks

Sep 25, 2024

Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform

Aug 29, 2024

White Papers

Service Provider
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report

Nov 27, 2024

5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report

Aug 14, 2024

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023