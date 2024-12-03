eSIM Go and Vodafone launch ‘automated MVNO-in-a-box’ product

eSIM Go will offer connectivity on Vodafone’s network to businesses such as altnets, fintechs, energy utilities, retailers, charities and football clubs. They will in turn be able to offer their customers connectivity as a package or bolt-on from their sites or apps. “This will unlock rapid activation with no-set up barriers and low cost of operation,” states the release.

eSIM Go currently supports a ‘sizeable partner ecosystem’ including brands such as Western Union, Lufthansa, Uswitch, Wizz Air, and Confused.com, and this new offering opens the UK domestic mobile market to a new array of B2B and B2C telecom and non-telecom distribution channels, we’re told.

“We’re very pleased to sign this contract with Vodafone UK and open up MVNO opportunities for everyone,” said Zacc Couldrick, CEO at eSIM Go. “And I do mean everyone – any business with subscribers, customers, employees or followers will be able to offer a variety of UK mobile phone services under their own brand and gain almost as much control as if they were full MVNOs. What’s more, we see this UK venture as the first step in a global opportunity that we’re ready to repeat in other major markets around the world in 2025 and beyond.”

Maria Grazia Pecorari, Director of Wholesale and Strategy at Vodafone UK, added: “This partnership with eSIM Go highlights our commitment at Vodafone UK to innovation and growing customer choice. MVNOs play a crucial role in the UK, allowing people to experience our reliable connectivity through different platforms. eSIM is the next evolution, allowing businesses and consumers to enjoy Vodafone’s network with more flexibility.”

Earlier this year CCS Insight put out some research estimating that the proportion of smartphones sold with support for embedded SIM will come in at 56% in 2028, up from 27% last year. The firm noted that the catalyst for growth was the arrival of the first eSIM-only iPhone in the US in 2022.