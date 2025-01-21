Brand Finance is a London-based consultancy for brand valuation and brand analysis, and it compiles a ranking of the 500 most valuable brands in the world, by brand value in US dollars. These are calculated “on the basis of the license fees a company would have to pay if it did not own the brand.” Metrics such as innovation, customer service, customer friendliness, price-performance ratio and recommendation are taken into account.

The previous year's valuation of DT was put at $73.3 billion, which means the telco has enjoyed a 16.4% hike. Since 2020, when the figure was placed at $39.9 billion), its brand value has increased by 114%, says the release.

DT comes out at 11th place in the overall ranking of the global study, and is the only European company listed in the top 20. “Telekom remains the most valuable telco brand in the world and can further increase its lead over competitors Verizon (15th place) and AT&T (24th place),” boasts the release.

"The Telekom brand has continued to develop successfully thanks to our global umbrella brand strategy and economic and technological successes in national and international comparison,” said Deutsche Telekom’s Chief Brand Officer, Ulrich Klenke. “Our brand value has more than doubled since 2020. Such results show that continuity pays off and that we are on the right track. We score points with our excellent networks, products and services. They demonstrate our performance and innovative strength and create proximity where distance separates us. This allows us to let people share in the opportunities offered by digitalization."

Brand Finance attributes the increase in DT’s brand value to “consistent brand management and the company's positive economic and technological development.” We’re told the firm continues to score points through sustainable investments in network quality, digital technologies and customer service, and high network quality in particular plays a ‘decisive role’ in attracting and retaining customers in Europe and in the USA, apparently.

In Europe it is still the number one corporate brand according to the study, while the most valuable brand in the world is Apple.

DT is given lots to crow about in the report, but it actually has slipped 2 positions down the rankings compared to last year. The latest report lists the top 25 most valuable brands as:

In terms of the movers and shakers, Apple, Microsoft, Google and Amazon retain their same places in the top four spots, while Walmart took 5th overtaking Samsung which dropped to 6th. TikTok and Facebook retain positions 7 and 8 respectively, while Nvidia’s current fortunes off the back of AI’s hunger for GPUs was reflected in that it jumped into 9th having last year placed 30th (and the year before that 117th). DT was knocked down to 11th from 9th this year, while the State Grid Corporation of China took 10th, up from 12th last year.

Verizon came in at 15th this year having placed at 11th last year either, and AT&T rose one position from 25th to 24th.

In terms of the overall picture, the report says: “193 American brands are among the 500 most valuable in the world for 2025, collectively contributing over half of the total. China and Germany follow as the second and third most valuable countries, with 69 and 27 brands respectively, accounting for 15% and 6% of the total brand value.

Of course, brands from all sectors are keeping a close eye on President Donald Trump as he re-enters the White House, to find out whether his proposed tariffs are a bluff or the start of a trade war. Either way, the uncertainty around trade is intensified by volatility, as conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine are ongoing.”

Brand Finance also puts out rankings on strongest brands in the world, which is distinct from the most valuable brands. Last year Etisalat by e& came in as the strongest telecoms brand in the world, as well as being the strongest overall brand in the Middle East and Africa.

According to the yearly report DT first become the most valuable brand in Europe in 2023, coming in at 11 in the world, up from 17 the year before, and leapfrogging Mercedes Benz to the top of the pile.