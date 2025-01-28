The shuffle will also see Rodrigo Diehl, currently responsible for Magenta Telekom's business in Austria, step into Gopalan's shoes in Germany, while group CEO Tim Höttges has had his contract extended by a further two years, leaving him at the helm until the end of 2028.

Gopalan, who has served as head of Telekom Deutschland since November 2020 and prior to that was responsible for the telco group's Europe division, will move to a newly-created Chief Operating Officer post at T-Mobile US on 1 March.

He will report directly to CEO Mike Sievert, while much of the mobile operator's existing senior leadership team, including its Consumer and Business group heads, its Transformation and Chief Information and Digital Officer, and Technology president will report to him.

Deutsche Telekom is pitching the move as strengthening the management team at its US operation. But naturally it has given rise to speculation about what exactly is its intended result.

Gopalan is a logical choice for the new COO role. He is already familiar with the company, having served on its board for the past four years. And he has extensive experience on his CV, including senior roles at Bharti Airtel, T-Mobile UK and Vodafone.

"I would like to thank the people of Telekom Deutschland for the four wonderful years I have spent here. We have achieved a lot together: from scaling fibre optics, to gaining market share every quarter, to digital transformation and much more," Gopalan said, in a statement.

"T-Mobile US is in an exciting phase, and I'm looking forward to the momentum there. My role will be to drive the ongoing transformation in the areas of consumer and business, to provide technology solutions and to create value," he said.

That comment about fibre rollout is worth noting. Fibre broadband has become a hugely competitive market in the US, but at present all the rivalry is between fellow telcos AT&T and Verizon, and the country's big cable operators. T-Mobile US is looking for a way in, having recently brokered a deal to acquire Metronet, but even when that acquisition closes it will remain a laggard.

If fibre is to be a core growth area going forward – and we don't really know either way – then Gopalan would be a solid choice to lead the charge.

Admittedly, there's nothing specifically about fibre in T-Mobile US's own announcement on the executive appointment. But the telco uses a lot of buzzwords to describe its own strategy, which makes it difficult to fully understand where it is heading.

"As COO, Gopalan will focus on creating even better experiences for T-Mobile customers with an emphasis on technology workstreams that drive T-Mobile towards its goal of being a data informed, AI enabled, digital first company; and the integrated go-to-market strategies that will make it a reality for customers and fuel T-Mobile's unique growth strategy," the operator said. "Expanding T-Mobile's multi-year lead in network through advanced 5G solutions and driving thought leadership on the next generation mobile network standards will also be a key area of focus."

That sounds a lot like mobile will still be the order of the day in the coming years, from a network standpoint, at least. But time will tell.

Naturally, there is also talk of succession planning at T-Mobile US. It is probably a bit of a stretch to read anything about future leadership into this executive reshuffle, but we can't rule it out either.