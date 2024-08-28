Chunghwa Telecom expands into Europe with Frankfurt subsidiary

Chunghwa Telecom has already established subsidiaries in the US, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, and by setting up its presence in Germany, the firm says it has ‘completed its international service network across Europe, America, and Asia.’ It also says the move makes it the only telecom operator in Taiwan with overseas branches.

As well as Chunghwa Telecom top brass, the opening ceremony apparently held court to representatives from the Taipei Representative Office in Frankfurt, the Asian Projects Office at Frankfurt Economic Development, Frankfurt Rhein Main GmbH, the Munich Taiwan Trade Center, Deutsche Telekom, and various Taiwanese businesses operating in Germany.

The Frankfurt subsidiary will lean on the firm’s ‘international network resources and technical expertise in Taiwan's ICT services to provide more comprehensive and timely integrated ICT solutions to Taiwanese businesses and European corporate clients,’ states the release.

CT’s Chairman Harrison Kuo said: "Chunghwa Telecom's belief is: 'Wherever Taiwanese businesses go, Chunghwa Telecom will be there for them.' Germany, as one of the most important economic centres in Europe, attracts many Taiwanese enterprises seeking to expand their businesses. Chunghwa Telecom is committed to serving our customers anytime, anywhere."

While CT’s President Ivan Lin added: "The establishment of our European subsidiary is a crucial step in Chunghwa Telecom's global expansion. Chunghwa Telecom will work closely with local partners and leverage its abundant resources to meet the needs and provide services to Taiwanese businesses worldwide."

The firm says it is well-positioned to support Taiwanese businesses expanding into Europe following the move, and plans to collaborate with European telecom operators, Taiwanese businesses, and ICT players in Germany, while also staying involved in ongoing collaborative projects with EXATEL in neighbouring Poland.