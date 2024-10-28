BT Reportedly looking to offload Radianz

BT is once again reportedly looking for a buyer for its Radianz financial services business, but this time the rumour carries more weight.

Mary Lennighan

October 28, 2024

3 Min Read

The UK incumbent has hired Citigroup investment bankers to explore the sale of the unit, the Financial Times reported at the weekend, citing three unnamed sources close to the matter. BT and Citigroup declined to comment, but given the background to the resurgence of this rumour, the paper could well be onto something.

Allison Kirkby, still in her first year at the helm of BT, is making big changes as part of a bid to reshape the telco. In May the CEO shared plans to "optimise" BT's Global business, a choice of phrasing that naturally led to talk of divestment. BT Global, which houses the Radianz business, forms part of BT's business division.

With BT now focusing on its UK operations, the time could well be right to say goodbye to Radianz. And it looks like the telco could bring in as much or more than it paid for the business two decades ago.

One of the FT's sources, backed up by another unnamed person, suggested that Radianz could be valued "in the low hundreds of millions of pounds."

In 2005 BT inked a deal to buy Radianz from Reuters for US$175 million, which at the exchange rate of the day came in at about £91 million. It's worth noting though that the purchase formed part of a broader deal that also included a commitment from Reuters to spend around £3 billion over eight and a half years on network services.

It's difficult to put a figure on the financial contribution Radianz makes to BT currently. Overall revenues from the banking and finance sector at Global came in at just over £1 billion in full year 2023, but we don't know how big a part Radianz played in that. And in the most recent financial year BT did not split out its income from that sector at all.

The Business division, which accounts for just under 40% of group turnover, posted a revenue decline of 2% in the year to the end of March to £8.1 billion, compounded by a 5% slide in the fourth quarter. Earnings were down by 16% in the full year.

The FT puts Radianz's EBITDA at between £60 million and £70 million per year, based on information from a couple of people familiar with the business.

With just that information to go on, it seems Radianz would be a good buy for someone. The paper did not speculate on a likely buyer though.

It is not the only BT Global business potentially on the block as a result of Kirkby's new strategy. There has also been talk of a disposal of BT Ireland; Viatel is among a number of interested parties looking at that business, the Irish Times reported last week, noting that the unit is up for sale for the second time in five years. And Italian incumbent TIM last month became the latest name linked to the purchase of BT's remaining assets in Italy, which essentially constitute four data centres and a backbone network.

Given Kirkby's simplification drive and desire to focus on the domestic market, it will come as little surprise if BT announces a deal for any of the aforementioned businesses in the coming months.

About the Author

Mary Lennighan

Mary Lennighan

Mary has been following developments in the telecoms industry for more than 20 years. She is currently a freelance journalist, having stepped down as editor of Total Telecom in late 2017; her career history also includes three years at CIT Publications (now part of Telegeography) and a stint at Reuters. Mary's key area of focus is on the business of telecoms, looking at operator strategy and financial performance, as well as regulatory developments, spectrum allocation and the like. She holds a Bachelor's degree in modern languages and an MA in Italian language and literature.

See more from Mary Lennighan
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

5G & 6G
Chunghwa strengthens Nokia ties with 5G-Advanced deal
Chunghwa strengthens Nokia ties with 5G-Advanced deal

Oct 28, 2024

Public Policy
UK opens doors to National Quantum Computing Centre
UK opens doors to National Quantum Computing Centre

Oct 28, 2024

Mobile Devices
Apple re-enters top 5 smartphone manufacturer ranking in China
Apple re-enters top 5 smartphone manufacturer ranking in China

Oct 25, 2024

AI
US telcos talk up opportunities in AI
US telcos talk up opportunities in AI

Oct 25, 2024

Webinars

AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future

Oct 3, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future

Oct 29, 2024

AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks

Sep 25, 2024

Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform

Aug 29, 2024

White Papers

5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report

Aug 14, 2024

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023