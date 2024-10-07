2024 Global Telecoms Awards shortlist unveiled

We probably say this every year but the quality and quantity of Glotels Awards submissions this year were higher than ever. In turn, that made the shortlisting process especially challenging, with many strong and worthy entries unlucky not to make the cut. We would like to thank everyone that entered the Awards and congratulate those shortlisted below. They will find out if they’re winners at the awards ceremony on 21st November.

5G Innovation of the Year

China Mobile Fujian and Huawei – 5G ToB Accompanying Flight Project

Telstra & Ericsson – World’s first 5G network slicing proof-of-value engine for enterprise services

LotusFlare – DevEdge

Singtel in collaboration with Ericsson – Singtel Network Slice Innovations

stc Bahrain – Advancing 5.5G Network Innovation with 5G LAN and 10Gbps

Advancing Artificial Intelligence

6D Technologies - Magik

Capgemini – T-Mobile GenAI Factory

China Mobile Beijing and Huawei – AI for Customer Perception Network Optimization

Mavenir – Mavenir’s Network Intelligence as a Service (NIaaS)

Netcracker Technology – Netcracker GenAI Telco Platform

Automation Initiative of the Year

Ericsson – RAN Deep Sleep Automation

Mavenir – Mavenir’s Cloud-Native Automation

OneLayer – Zero-Trust, Zero-Touch Device Onboarding

PT Telkomsel – Behavior Analysis of Customer Preferences through Probing Machine

Compal, ITRI, CSC, and ICSC – Revolutionizing 5G with Network Automation

Best Digital Transformation Project

China Broadnet and Huawei – China Broadnet's DevOps Success Story

Ericsson and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison – Accelerating digital transformation at IOH with Ericsson Digital Monetization Platform

Huawei and China Mobile – Sustainable Convergence: China Mobile Builds an Agile Assembled IT Platform for BSS

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison – IOH Digital Intelligence Operation Center

stc – Go-Rapid Next Generation IT Operations

BSS/OSS Modernization Excellence

BT in partnership with Virtusa – Cloud Autofix an Open Source ITSM platform

Etiya – Etiya Digital BSS Platforms

Mavenir – Mavenir Digital Enablement BSS

Netcracker Technology – Netcracker Digital Platform

Rakuten Symphony – Rakuten Symphony OSS Product Suite

Climate Action Initiative of the Year

Huawei Technologies – Green Data Center Solution

Openserve and Huawei Technology – Green CO(Central Office) Evolution Best Practices for Fixed Network Sustainability

Rcell – Electronic Voucher

SK Telecom and Intel – Toward greener 5G network using Infrastructure Power Manager

Vodafone Ireland & Celfocus – eSign: Revolutionising Digital Signatures for a Greener Future

Connecting the Unconnected

HFCL Limited – Solar-Powered Public Wi-Fi Solution for Nigeria

Hormuud Telecom – Laying the foundations for a thriving digital economy everyone can participate in

SK telecom – SAFE (Satellite and AI-powered Fast Emergency) Communication Solution

Wifinity – MoD Service Improvement Programme

Zayo Group – Zayo’s Middle-Mile network infrastructure projects

Delighting the Customer

China Mobile Guangxi and Huawei – Service with Heart : Boosting Customer Satisfaction

DZS and UScellular – Self-Install 5G CPE

PT Telkomsel – Telkomsel Digital Hyper Ecosystem

stc – The 2024 Hajj season

Turkcell – Customer Twin psychological and behavioral customer segmentation

Digital Infrastructure Innovation

BT – Multicast Assisted Unicast Delivery (MAUD)

China Telecom (Asia Pacific) – Indonesia Internet Data Centre

Chunghwa Telecom – Holistic Cloud Transformation Project

stc and Red Hat – stc telco cloud with automated service orchestration

stc Bahrain – stc Bahrain Converged Digital Core Infrastructure

Driving Digital Transformation

China Unicom Guangdong, China Unicom Research Institute, and AsiaInfo – Intelligent and Digitalized Business Operations

Saudi Telecom Company and Huawei Technologies – AI-oriented platform transformation

Telekom Srbija Group – Accelerating digital transformation in the Western Balkans

vHive – vHive's Digital Twin for MNOs

Enterprise Solution Excellence

Amdocs – Amdocs CPQ Pro

Chunghwa Telecom – CVP Technology Launches Cutting-Edge Data Monetization Models

Ericsson and DNB – Intelligent Workplace Mobility (Enterprise Virtual Cellular Network)

CGN New Energy, China Broadnet Guangdong Cable Network, and AsiaInfo – The 1st 700MHz P5G for wind power in Asia

ZTE – Revolutionizing Automobile Manufacturing with 5G Native

Fixed Network Evolution

Incognito Software Systems – How Incognito DX Empowered a Tier 1 MNOs 5G FWA Rollout

Rcell – Fixed Network Evolution

CGI IT UK – Connecting the unconnected in rural Norfolk

National Broadband Ireland – The Irish Government's National Broadband Ireland

Nexera – Development of multi-fibre infrastructure in Poland

Harnessing Network Exposure

Juniper Networks – Juniper RAN Intelligent Controller

Comviva – Comviva’s NGAGE platform, paired with API Marketplace

Mavenir and Microsoft – Mavenir Open vRAN Solution Powered by Microsoft Janus Framework

Singtel – Singtel SingVerify

VMware by Broadcom – VMware VeloCloud SD-WAN

IoT Initiative of the Year

BICS – ENGIE Vianeo x BICS

Huawei and CMIOT – CMIOT Provides Security and Value for Each Connection

KORE – KORE In-Vehicle Video

KT – AMI project with Cat.1bis

stc Bahrain – IoT Connected Cars

Managed Services Mastery

BICS – Mobily (Saudi Arabia) and Bitė Group (Baltics)

Pando Telecom – PAR by Pando

SoftAtHome - Orchestr'ON – Cloud Software Platform

stc – Go-One Managed Services

Tata Communications – Tata Communications Managed SASE Services

Mission Critical Excellence

AIS Thailand – Thailand AIS eliminates network risks with Huawei resilience solution

KT – KT Intelligent Cable Protection System

Radisys, Dense Air, and EdgeQ – Millennium Lakeside Garage Network Pilot

Viettel High Technology Industries – Viettel Private 5G Core

Sivers Semiconductors – Track-to-train multi-gigabit mmWave solution

Most Innovative Cloud Offering

Spirent Communications – Spirent Landslide Cloud-Native Function Resiliency Testing

China Mobile Guangdong and Huawei Technologies – Cloud Native Multi-Access ICT Convergence and Sharing Edge Computing Network Solution

China Mobile International – China Mobile International

Rakuten Symphony – Rakuten Cloud

Viettel Solutions – Viettel DevOps Sphere

MVNO Solution of the Year

BICS – BICS’ Travel eSIM

BT Wholesale – BT Wholesale’s wrap-around MVNO support

Lifecycle Software – MVNE Platform

Optiva – Optiva MVNO Hubs

Telstra Wholesale and Ericsson – Rapid eSIM Connect

Operator Excellence

KT – KT

Paradise Mobile – Paradise Mobile's Bermuda Open RAN Greenfield Network

RETN – RETN

SK Telecom – SK telecom’s Initiative on AI-native network evolution

Outstanding RAN innovation

Cohere Technologies and Vodafone – Improving 4G & 5G Performance for Congested Low Band FDD bands

EdgeQ – Base Station on a Chip

Ericsson and Optus – Ericsson’s 5G Interference Sensing

SK Telecom, NTT, NTT Docomo, and Nokia – AI-native Air Interface (AI-AI)

ZTE – ZTE UBR pioneer for efficient and green network

Project Delivery Perfection

China Broadnet and Huawei – China Broadnet Customer Experience Improvement

Comarch – Comarch FSM Cloud Platform

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison – IOH Core Network Transformation

Netcracker Technology – Netcracker Digital Platform

Singtel – 5G service enablement in underground railway (5G MRT)

Security Solution of the Year

OneLayer – OneLayer’s Zero Trust Security for Private 5G/LTE Networks

PT Telkomsel – Telco Verify: Enabling Secure & Convenient Customer Authentication

RETN – RETN DDoS Mitigation Platform

Singtel – 5G Security-as-a-Slice - Mobile Protect

Singtel – Singtel Quantum-safe Network

Telecoms Excellence

Verizon – Digital Quote

Ericsson and DNB – DNB Multiband Booster

Freemove Alliance – FreeMove Automation Solution

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and Huawei – IOH Igniting and Accelerating the Transformation to an AI-Native Telco

SK Telecom – 5G based Wi-Fi 6/6E Bridge with New Transparent ANT Technology for public bus transportation

Telecoms Marketing Team of the year

Amdocs – Live Amazing, Do Amazing

China Mobile Shaanxi – Data & AI Enables New Marketing Paradigm

Frontier – Improving the Customer Journey Through Strategic Enhancements

Rcell – From Physical to Digital

stc – MCCE team