2024 Global Telecoms Awards shortlist unveiled
A record number of entries to the 2024 Glotel Awards was finally whittled down to 120 paragons of telecoms virtue.
October 7, 2024
We probably say this every year but the quality and quantity of Glotels Awards submissions this year were higher than ever. In turn, that made the shortlisting process especially challenging, with many strong and worthy entries unlucky not to make the cut. We would like to thank everyone that entered the Awards and congratulate those shortlisted below. They will find out if they’re winners at the awards ceremony on 21st November.
5G Innovation of the Year
China Mobile Fujian and Huawei – 5G ToB Accompanying Flight Project
Telstra & Ericsson – World’s first 5G network slicing proof-of-value engine for enterprise services
LotusFlare – DevEdge
Singtel in collaboration with Ericsson – Singtel Network Slice Innovations
stc Bahrain – Advancing 5.5G Network Innovation with 5G LAN and 10Gbps
Advancing Artificial Intelligence
6D Technologies - Magik
Capgemini – T-Mobile GenAI Factory
China Mobile Beijing and Huawei – AI for Customer Perception Network Optimization
Mavenir – Mavenir’s Network Intelligence as a Service (NIaaS)
Netcracker Technology – Netcracker GenAI Telco Platform
Automation Initiative of the Year
Ericsson – RAN Deep Sleep Automation
Mavenir – Mavenir’s Cloud-Native Automation
OneLayer – Zero-Trust, Zero-Touch Device Onboarding
PT Telkomsel – Behavior Analysis of Customer Preferences through Probing Machine
Compal, ITRI, CSC, and ICSC – Revolutionizing 5G with Network Automation
Best Digital Transformation Project
China Broadnet and Huawei – China Broadnet's DevOps Success Story
Ericsson and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison – Accelerating digital transformation at IOH with Ericsson Digital Monetization Platform
Huawei and China Mobile – Sustainable Convergence: China Mobile Builds an Agile Assembled IT Platform for BSS
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison – IOH Digital Intelligence Operation Center
stc – Go-Rapid Next Generation IT Operations
BSS/OSS Modernization Excellence
BT in partnership with Virtusa – Cloud Autofix an Open Source ITSM platform
Etiya – Etiya Digital BSS Platforms
Mavenir – Mavenir Digital Enablement BSS
Netcracker Technology – Netcracker Digital Platform
Rakuten Symphony – Rakuten Symphony OSS Product Suite
Climate Action Initiative of the Year
Huawei Technologies – Green Data Center Solution
Openserve and Huawei Technology – Green CO(Central Office) Evolution Best Practices for Fixed Network Sustainability
Rcell – Electronic Voucher
SK Telecom and Intel – Toward greener 5G network using Infrastructure Power Manager
Vodafone Ireland & Celfocus – eSign: Revolutionising Digital Signatures for a Greener Future
Connecting the Unconnected
HFCL Limited – Solar-Powered Public Wi-Fi Solution for Nigeria
Hormuud Telecom – Laying the foundations for a thriving digital economy everyone can participate in
SK telecom – SAFE (Satellite and AI-powered Fast Emergency) Communication Solution
Wifinity – MoD Service Improvement Programme
Zayo Group – Zayo’s Middle-Mile network infrastructure projects
Delighting the Customer
China Mobile Guangxi and Huawei – Service with Heart : Boosting Customer Satisfaction
DZS and UScellular – Self-Install 5G CPE
PT Telkomsel – Telkomsel Digital Hyper Ecosystem
stc – The 2024 Hajj season
Turkcell – Customer Twin psychological and behavioral customer segmentation
Digital Infrastructure Innovation
BT – Multicast Assisted Unicast Delivery (MAUD)
China Telecom (Asia Pacific) – Indonesia Internet Data Centre
Chunghwa Telecom – Holistic Cloud Transformation Project
stc and Red Hat – stc telco cloud with automated service orchestration
stc Bahrain – stc Bahrain Converged Digital Core Infrastructure
Driving Digital Transformation
BT in partnership with Virtusa – Cloud Autofix an Open Source ITSM platform
China Unicom Guangdong, China Unicom Research Institute, and AsiaInfo – Intelligent and Digitalized Business Operations
Saudi Telecom Company and Huawei Technologies – AI-oriented platform transformation
Telekom Srbija Group – Accelerating digital transformation in the Western Balkans
vHive – vHive's Digital Twin for MNOs
Enterprise Solution Excellence
Amdocs – Amdocs CPQ Pro
Chunghwa Telecom – CVP Technology Launches Cutting-Edge Data Monetization Models
Ericsson and DNB – Intelligent Workplace Mobility (Enterprise Virtual Cellular Network)
CGN New Energy, China Broadnet Guangdong Cable Network, and AsiaInfo – The 1st 700MHz P5G for wind power in Asia
ZTE – Revolutionizing Automobile Manufacturing with 5G Native
Fixed Network Evolution
Incognito Software Systems – How Incognito DX Empowered a Tier 1 MNOs 5G FWA Rollout
Rcell – Fixed Network Evolution
CGI IT UK – Connecting the unconnected in rural Norfolk
National Broadband Ireland – The Irish Government's National Broadband Ireland
Nexera – Development of multi-fibre infrastructure in Poland
Harnessing Network Exposure
Juniper Networks – Juniper RAN Intelligent Controller
Comviva – Comviva’s NGAGE platform, paired with API Marketplace
Mavenir and Microsoft – Mavenir Open vRAN Solution Powered by Microsoft Janus Framework
Singtel – Singtel SingVerify
VMware by Broadcom – VMware VeloCloud SD-WAN
IoT Initiative of the Year
BICS – ENGIE Vianeo x BICS
Huawei and CMIOT – CMIOT Provides Security and Value for Each Connection
KORE – KORE In-Vehicle Video
KT – AMI project with Cat.1bis
stc Bahrain – IoT Connected Cars
Managed Services Mastery
BICS – Mobily (Saudi Arabia) and Bitė Group (Baltics)
Pando Telecom – PAR by Pando
SoftAtHome - Orchestr'ON – Cloud Software Platform
stc – Go-One Managed Services
Tata Communications – Tata Communications Managed SASE Services
Mission Critical Excellence
AIS Thailand – Thailand AIS eliminates network risks with Huawei resilience solution
KT – KT Intelligent Cable Protection System
Radisys, Dense Air, and EdgeQ – Millennium Lakeside Garage Network Pilot
Viettel High Technology Industries – Viettel Private 5G Core
Sivers Semiconductors – Track-to-train multi-gigabit mmWave solution
Most Innovative Cloud Offering
Spirent Communications – Spirent Landslide Cloud-Native Function Resiliency Testing
China Mobile Guangdong and Huawei Technologies – Cloud Native Multi-Access ICT Convergence and Sharing Edge Computing Network Solution
China Mobile International – China Mobile International
Rakuten Symphony – Rakuten Cloud
Viettel Solutions – Viettel DevOps Sphere
MVNO Solution of the Year
BICS – BICS’ Travel eSIM
BT Wholesale – BT Wholesale’s wrap-around MVNO support
Lifecycle Software – MVNE Platform
Optiva – Optiva MVNO Hubs
Telstra Wholesale and Ericsson – Rapid eSIM Connect
Operator Excellence
China Mobile International – China Mobile International
KT – KT
Paradise Mobile – Paradise Mobile's Bermuda Open RAN Greenfield Network
RETN – RETN
SK Telecom – SK telecom’s Initiative on AI-native network evolution
Outstanding RAN innovation
Cohere Technologies and Vodafone – Improving 4G & 5G Performance for Congested Low Band FDD bands
EdgeQ – Base Station on a Chip
Ericsson and Optus – Ericsson’s 5G Interference Sensing
SK Telecom, NTT, NTT Docomo, and Nokia – AI-native Air Interface (AI-AI)
ZTE – ZTE UBR pioneer for efficient and green network
Project Delivery Perfection
China Broadnet and Huawei – China Broadnet Customer Experience Improvement
Comarch – Comarch FSM Cloud Platform
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison – IOH Core Network Transformation
Netcracker Technology – Netcracker Digital Platform
Singtel – 5G service enablement in underground railway (5G MRT)
Security Solution of the Year
OneLayer – OneLayer’s Zero Trust Security for Private 5G/LTE Networks
PT Telkomsel – Telco Verify: Enabling Secure & Convenient Customer Authentication
RETN – RETN DDoS Mitigation Platform
Singtel – 5G Security-as-a-Slice - Mobile Protect
Singtel – Singtel Quantum-safe Network
Telecoms Excellence
Verizon – Digital Quote
Ericsson and DNB – DNB Multiband Booster
Freemove Alliance – FreeMove Automation Solution
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and Huawei – IOH Igniting and Accelerating the Transformation to an AI-Native Telco
SK Telecom – 5G based Wi-Fi 6/6E Bridge with New Transparent ANT Technology for public bus transportation
Telecoms Marketing Team of the year
Amdocs – Live Amazing, Do Amazing
China Mobile Shaanxi – Data & AI Enables New Marketing Paradigm
Frontier – Improving the Customer Journey Through Strategic Enhancements
Rcell – From Physical to Digital
stc – MCCE team
