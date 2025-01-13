US awards $117 million in funding for Open RAN kit

The US government has awarded just over US$117 million in funding for the development of commercially viable Open RAN hardware.

Mary Lennighan

January 13, 2025

3 Min Read

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced the funding award, which comes under the second phase of its Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund. As its name suggests, the scheme is geared towards financing the development of the Open RAN ecosystem.

Nine companies secured grants under this latest funding round, with Airspan Networks, a well-known name in the Open RAN space, picking up the biggest slice of the available cash; it will get $42.7 million for a project to build a power-efficient 4G/5G O-RU extensible platform.

There's a full list of all nine projects below.

NTIA_$117m_Open_RAN_grants.png

The Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund has a fairly broad remit: it's a scheme designed to support the development of open and interoperable wireless networks and it's backed by $1.5 billion in government funding.

This particular slice of the pie is all about hardware though. All nine awards are focused on open radio unit innovation and commercialization. The NTIA required applicants to partner with a mobile network operator to help produce products that will be commercially viable.

"Our awards today are tackling a major wireless network expense head-on with support to bring more open radio units to market," said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information and NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson, in a statement late last week.

"These projects will shore up the hardware supply chain and create new opportunities for companies from the US and its allies along the way," he said.

Awards like this, and similar projects being carried out elsewhere in the world, are geared towards supporting an industry segment that so far has failed to live up to its promise.

As Dell'Oro noted late last year, Open RAN revenues fell by 30% on-year in the first nine months of 2024, subdued by a lack of activity in the US and Japan, amongst other things. The aforementioned Airspan is operating under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, Open RAN having not been as big as money-spinner as it had expected.

But still the industry ploughs on with it, still hopeful that the promised growth in the market is ahead.

This $117 million award takes the total committed under the Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund to over $530 million. It is the second batch of grants under the scheme's second funding call.

The first round of grants ended in February last year with a $42.3 million award to a project to create Open RAN R&D facilities in Dallas and Washington DC, headed up by telco heavyweights AT&T and Verizon.

The NTIA then opened up the second round, which carries a $420 million warchest, and received applications for more than seven times the available funding. In all, there were 227 applications collectively requesting in excess of $2.94 billion. It awarded its first batch, totalling $273 million, in December, the headline recipient then being equipment giant Nokia, which picked up a $45 million grant to support a project to develop a next-generation Open Radio Unit Platform.

That leaves just under $30 million still in the pot for the second round. But this will be the last award under the current administration, with Donald Trump due to step back into the Oval Office this time next week.

There should be the best part of $1 billion still to award over the lifetime of the Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund, which could be vital for the flagging Open RAN movement.

About the Author

Mary Lennighan

Mary Lennighan

Mary has been following developments in the telecoms industry for more than 20 years. She is currently a freelance journalist, having stepped down as editor of Total Telecom in late 2017; her career history also includes three years at CIT Publications (now part of Telegeography) and a stint at Reuters. Mary's key area of focus is on the business of telecoms, looking at operator strategy and financial performance, as well as regulatory developments, spectrum allocation and the like. She holds a Bachelor's degree in modern languages and an MA in Italian language and literature.

See more from Mary Lennighan
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

AI
Ericsson launches chatbot for 5G network administration
Ericsson launches chatbot for 5G network administration

Jan 13, 2025

5G & 6G
VMO2 readies first 3G switch-off site as EE prepares 2G closure
VMO2 readies first 3G switch-off site as EE prepares 2G closure

Jan 13, 2025

5G & 6G
Ethio Telecom notably absent from stock exchange launch
Ethio Telecom notably absent from stock exchange launch

Jan 13, 2025

AI
UK Government unveils AI battle plan
UK Government unveils AI battle plan

Jan 13, 2025

Webinars

AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future

Oct 3, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future

Oct 29, 2024

AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks

Sep 25, 2024

Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform

Aug 29, 2024

White Papers

Service Provider
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report

Nov 27, 2024

5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report

Aug 14, 2024

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023