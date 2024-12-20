Nokia pockets $45 million Open RAN grant

Finnish kit maker Nokia will ramp up its Open RAN R&D activity in the US after receiving a chunk of the government's Wireless Innovation Fund.

Nick Wood

December 20, 2024

3 Min Read

Administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), the programme aims to disburse $1.5 billion of public funds in an effort to stimulate the country's wireless networking ecosystem, and by extension boost competition for Nokia and Ericsson in the absence of Chinese kit makers, Huawei and ZTE.

Nokia confirmed it has been given $45 million from the pot, which will contribute to its development of open and interoperable wireless communication networks with a focus on performance, resiliency, and security.

"Nokia is honoured to receive this grant, which underscores our dedication to pioneering advancements in wireless technology. This funding will further enhance our R&D capabilities in Illinois and Texas, boosting our market-leading Open RAN offering and supporting the industry's transition to more open and flexible wireless networks," said Ed Alfonso, head of mobile networks, Americas, at Nokia.

The NTIA's process for awarding grants takes the form of funding rounds, where eligible companies are invited to apply for a share of money allocated to specific areas of research.

There have been two so far. The first was launched last year and concluded this February, distributing $140 million between the likes of AT&T, Dish, and a host of universities wanting to develop new Open RAN testing capabilities.

The second funding round launched in May, and earmarked $420 million to fund both the development and commercialisation of homegrown open radio units (RUs).

The first $273 million worth of grants from this round were awarded earlier this month, and this includes the $45 million that has just been given to Nokia.

Other recipients include JMA Wireless, which has been given $43.9 million to fund the development of what it calls the American Ruggedised Modular O-RAN Radio (ARMOR) platform – a range of energy efficient, cost-effective macro and in-building/small cell radios.

Abside Networks and Battelle Memorial Institute are working separately on massive MIMO open RUs, and have been given $46.8 million and $37.9 million respectively to help them on their way.

The NTIA has given a company called Microelectronics Technology $35 million to fund its project to develop five energy-efficient macro radios in collaboration with four unnamed mobile operators, while Eridan Communications has received $36.8 million, which it will spend on the development of a cheaper, energy efficient small cell RU.

Finally there is Solid Gear. It has been awarded $27.7 million to pay for its work on multi-operator Open RUs integrated into Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), which will enable multiple telcos to provide in-building Open RAN access.

This week, the NTIA launched its third funding round, which centres squarely on open RAN software, and will distribute up to $450 million.

"Wireless innovation is a key piece of America's global technology leadership," said US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. "This funding opportunity will help spur innovation in the next generation of wireless technologies, creating new opportunities for American businesses and making them more competitive."

Given the lack of significant commercial Open RAN activity at the moment, some of these grant recipients might need all the help they can in order to see their projects through to completion.

Nick is a freelancer who has covered the global telecoms industry for more than 15 years. Areas of expertise include operator strategies; M&As; and emerging technologies, among others. As a freelancer, Nick has contributed news and features for many well-known industry publications. Before that, he wrote daily news and regular features as deputy editor of Total Telecom. He has a first-class honours degree in journalism from the University of Westminster.

