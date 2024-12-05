AT&T adds Mavenir to its roster of Open RAN suppliers

US telco AT&T has brought in reinforcements to help it tackle its urban Open RAN deployment.

Nick Wood

December 5, 2024

2 Min Read

Network software specialist Mavenir will work with existing supplier Fujitsu – which appears to have been given an expanded role in AT&T's ambitious Open RAN rollout. Together, they will develop radios specifically for high-traffic areas in hopes of improving performance and coverage in busy cities.

This work will support lead supplier Ericsson, which was chosen this time last year to oversee AT&T's $14 billion Open RAN deployment. Corning, Dell, Intel and aforementioned Fujitsu were also all given supporting roles.

The new radios being worked on by Mavenir and Fujitsu will be open C-band and dual-band radios, and will be compact enough to attach to existing utility and light poles. It will even be possible to conceal them altogether, making them virtually unseen from street level and therefore limiting their visual impact.

"All open radios will be managed by Ericsson's Intelligent Automation Platform (EIAP) via open management interfaces," explained AT&T in a blog post penned by Rob Soni, VP of RAN technology, and Todd Zeiler, VP of wireless engineering and construction. "EIAP is Ericsson's open network management and service orchestration platform. It supports replacing the old legacy equipment and installing the new radios without missing a beat."

With a few exceptions, most telcos testing the waters with Open RAN have so far tended towards putting it to use in low-footfall areas that don't exert too much strain on the technology, exploring its potential as a means of cost-effectively extending coverage or supplementing capacity.

Work is ongoing to see whether Open RAN is as equally capable as traditional RAN when it comes to meeting operators' requirements in so-called high demand density (HDD) environments – cities and transport hubs, and so-on.

It would be an understatement to say it is taking a while for all this work to bear fruit, and in fact, a lot of telcos seem content to stick with traditional or legacy RAN.

According to a recent report from Mobile Experts, the market for Open RAN solutions is on course to fall by a massive 83% this year. The decline is being driven by the completion of large greenfield deployments by Dish in the US, Rakuten in Japan, and 1&1 in Germany, coupled with the tendency for legacy operators to use traditional RAN suppliers.

This makes AT&T something of an outlier, and the operator is banking on Open RAN technology to cut the mustard.

As previously announced, AT&T wants 70% of its 5G network traffic to be carried by open hardware by late 2026. With the majority of mobile traffic generated in densely-populated areas, it means that Open RAN needs to work well in these locations.

That deadline is already starting to loom large, given how long it is taking Open RAN to make its mark on the industry. The pressure is on Mavenir, Fujitsu and Ericsson to deliver.

About the Author

Nick Wood

Nick Wood

Nick is a freelancer who has covered the global telecoms industry for more than 15 years. Areas of expertise include operator strategies; M&As; and emerging technologies, among others. As a freelancer, Nick has contributed news and features for many well-known industry publications. Before that, he wrote daily news and regular features as deputy editor of Total Telecom. He has a first-class honours degree in journalism from the University of Westminster.

See more from Nick Wood
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

5G & 6G
Nokia shares Saudi success stories with STC and Aramco
Nokia shares Saudi success stories with STC and Aramco

Dec 5, 2024

Fibre
69% homes now have access to full-fibre
69% homes now have access to full-fibre

Dec 5, 2024

5G & 6G
Ericsson bags multi-billion-dollar RAN deal in India
Ericsson bags multi-billion-dollar RAN deal in India

Dec 5, 2024

Service Provider
Vodafone / Three merger formally approved, subject only to the expected behavioural remedies
Vodafone / Three merger formally approved, subject only to the expected behavioural remedies

Dec 5, 2024

Webinars

AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future

Oct 3, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future

Oct 29, 2024

AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks

Sep 25, 2024

Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform

Aug 29, 2024

White Papers

Service Provider
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report

Nov 27, 2024

5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report

Aug 14, 2024

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023