Eurofiber, Quantum Bridge and Juniper Networks team up on quantum-safe comms

Eurofiber intends to integrate post-quantum cryptography into its network infrastructure by combining Juniper Networks’ SRX firewalls with Quantum Bridge’s DSKE technology.

Quantum Bridge's DSKE technology does not rely on traditional asymmetric cryptography, we’re told in the release, and is apparently an “unbreakable security solution which seamlessly integrates with existing firewalls and infrastructure, enabling Eurofiber to provide scalable, future-proof security for its clients.”

Eurofiber says it recently showcased the technology at a recent meeting of central banks in Rome, where it demonstrated how the Quantum Bridge DSKE technology combined with Juniper Networks SRX firewalls “can play a leading role in securing the financial system from attacks by malicious actors using quantum computers.”

“Partnering with Juniper and Quantum Bridge strengthens our commitment to secure and reliable connectivity,” said Eric Kuisch, COO at Eurofiber. “The partnership leverages our position as a leader in the fiberoptic market and ensures our customers are protected against evolving cyber threats, including those posed by quantum computing. Over the past few years, we have collaborated with partners to test various advanced technologies, including Post Quantum Cryptography, QKD and DSKE.”

Mattia Montagna, CEO of Quantum Bridge added: “Our collaboration with Eurofiber and Juniper Networks represents a significant step forward in delivering quantum-safe communication solutions to a rapidly expanding pool of customers. By integrating our DSKE technology into Eurofiber’s infrastructure and Juniper’s SRX firewalls, we’re not just addressing current security needs but also preparing for the challenges of tomorrow’s digital landscape. Quantum computers will soon be able to break today’s cryptography. It is therefore important to take action now to protect sensitive data and networks.”In October the Uk opened doors to the National Quantum Computing Centre, a new facility which will house 12 quantum computers and promises to deliver breakthroughs in AI, energy, and healthcare. Around 70 staff will be based there, we were told at the time, and it will also provide ‘the world’s first’ dedicated quantum apprenticeship programme, 30 PhD studentships, summer placements, and ‘crash courses for those in industry’.