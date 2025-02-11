Sinch’s roster of network APIs enable businesses to integrate voice, video, and verification services into applications, websites and systems. The collaboration “marks an important step to expand the global implementation and access of network APIs to spur innovation in digital services,” says the release. It joins initial Aduna developer platform partners Google Cloud and Ericsson owned Vonage.

Aduna emerged in September last year without a name, but with an impressive line up of telco heavyweights behind it – including América Móvil, AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon and Vodafone are the founding telcos, along with Ericsson.

The idea is the company will sell network APIs globally and that new applications will work anywhere on any network. This will pave the way for developers to innovate much more quickly and easily, so goes the pitch. Aduna will provide network APIs to a ‘broad ecosystem’ of developer platforms, based on existing industry-wide CAMARA APIs, we’re told.

Following this deal, Sinch will expand its coverage of Number Verify through its omnichannel Verification API, and roll out services such as the SIM Swap API. By adding Aduna as a preferred partner, “Sinch will be able to take a significant step towards delivering cutting-edge solutions and exceptional service to enterprises worldwide.”

“Our partnership with Aduna marks a significant advancement in the development and adoption of network APIs,” said Sean O’Neal, Chief Product Officer at Sinch. “By working together, we will empower enterprises to enhance security and streamline critical services such as two-factor authentication. As the demand for secure, scalable digital infrastructure continues to grow, this collaboration enables operators to deliver advanced network capabilities that support seamless, secure, and innovative digital customer communications across industries.”

In January this year at the same time the venture was given its name – derived from the Latin word for many entities uniting as one apparently – its CEO in the shape of Anthony Bartolo was announced, who most recently served as COO at Vonage and earlier at Bandwidth.

He said of the Synch deal: "The collaboration with Sinch as a partner will be a crucial step for the success of Aduna. We are removing significant barriers for developers who are eager to harness the full potential of mobile networks. The planned integration of Sinch's expertise and reach will enable developers across leading platforms to access advanced network capabilities globally via common APIs. Aduna’s mission is to accelerate digital transformation across businesses and society, and we are excited to partner with Sinch as we expand the network API ecosystem."

The closing of the Aduna venture is expected later this year, subject to various regulatory nods. In the wider sense of APIs, we can again expect it to be a prominent theme of MWC in a few weeks’ time.

According to a report by Juniper last September, applications such as rich media messaging and conversational AI that leverage network APIs will generate $35 billion globally for operators by 2027, accounting for 32% of total telco-related API revenues.

Good news if true for operators that have been struggling to recoup the costs of setting up 5G infrastructure over the last few years – but talk of this kind isn’t especially new. No doubt many of them will be keeping an eye on all what all this potential manifests as in terms of something they can get their arms around.