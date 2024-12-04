The research was conducted by Find Out Now, which surveyed 2,044 parents of children aged 13-16. 96% of them said their child is online or uses a smartphone, 79% expressed ‘feelings of concern’ about their usage, and 62% did not fully understand what a digital footprint is.

8% of parents listed not having awareness of their digital footprint as a top concern, while fears of their child seeing inappropriate content (40%) or too much screentime (38%) were seen as bigger issues.

On the positive side, 59% acknowledged that their child owning a smartphone keeps them connected with family and friends and 31% that it develops their digital skills for the future.

EE asserts that the research indicates ‘a clear need’ for support for parents in relation to the online world, and has taken it upon itself to create a collection of guidance and resources online around educating their children on safe phone usage.

“Parents have a tough job navigating online safety with their children and the ever-changing digital space can be overwhelming,” said Hannah Nascimento Garcia, Responsible Business Director at EE. “Our research shows that the need for advice around navigating the online world is growing. EE helps provide clear, expert advice and practical tools, supporting parents steer these challenges and promote safer, more responsible digital use for their children.”

It’s a subject politicians are chewing on as well. Last month, MP Josh McAllister presented a bill to the UK Parliament that involved a ban on smartphones in schools. He described it as “A Bill to provide greater protection for the rights and best interests of children engaging with digital services, in particular through the use of smartphones and other internet-enabled portable devices.”

However there doesn’t appear to be a consensus on the matter, with the Prime Minister’s official spokesman commenting: “Headteachers already have the power to ban phones in school and many have chosen to exercise this right. So we don’t have plans to legislate in that particular area.”