Many people underestimate how many connected devices they use

A report by Mobile UK states that the average person uses 14 connected devices, but 80% believed they used less than ten and 40% believed they used between one and four.

Andrew Wooden

August 19, 2024

2 Min Read

The research was conducted via an online interactive survey designed to ascertain people’s perceptions about ‘how connected they really are compared to how connected they might think they are.’ The second part of the research was a series of street interviews in Bristol and Somerset.

The study claims the average number of 14 connected devices a person uses is also a conservative estimate, since most people will have multiple numbers of one device in a household such as smart TVs and speakers, laptops and tablets, and other devices that have integrated connectivity ‘but which have become part of the furniture.’

It also said it showed a widespread inability to identify mobile infrastructure, i.e. towers, masts and cells. The report postulates that this indicates that more can be done to familiarise people with the benefits of telecoms infrastructure.

“While knowledge of the physical nature of the infrastructure was limited there was a clear understanding that accessing a mobile signal requires mobile infrastructure nearby,” states the report. “Added to this, over half of respondents either welcomed, or were not bothered, about mobile infrastructure being located on their street. Those people who were less welcoming of infrastructure in their area provided reasons beyond simple aesthetics, such as unevidenced health concerns. This suggests that the planning system is being held up unnecessarily and not working towards providing the essential connectivity which this survey has shown people are clearly dependent upon.”

Other stats the report threw out included that 79% considered mobile phones to be important or very important to their daily lives, a quarter said they can’t live without them, but only 14% believed they have a good understanding of how mobile connectivity works and 42% said they have no understanding at all.

“This data undermines the current planning system’s favouring of public perceptions over the broader economic and social benefits of mobile infrastructure, adds the report. “Further, a greater public understanding of how mobile networks work may reduce resistance to new infrastructure within the planning system.”

As well as pointing to a perhaps understandable inability for the average Joe to spot 5G RAN equipment looming somewhere above, the report asserts that infrastructure deployments are being held up by localised objections and the data shows this ‘can often be based upon misperceptions and limited awareness.’

