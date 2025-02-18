“After months of anticipation, the HUAWEI Mate XT | ULTIMATE DESIGN is now ready to make its debut worldwide,” gushes the Huawei press release. While we’re willing to price in a degree of hyperbole around a gadget launch, the subsequent lack of substantial information did rankle somewhat.

We’re asked to believe this global pining for a phone that folds not once, but twice, started when the Mate XT was introduced in China last September. That launch seemed to be timed to compete for smartphone attention with an Apple event and the lack of detail to this launch makes it easy to believe it’s as much about geopolitical chest beating as anything else.

That was certainly the memo received by the AP, which was at the launch event in Kuala Lumpur and described it as ‘a show of defiance amid US curbs’. It seems those in the room were furnished with more information than the rest of us, with the AP revealing that this technological marvel can be yours for just €3,499. Alternatively, you could by a handful of rigid, but otherwise excellent, regular phones. We then had to turn to the Verge to learn that it will initially be available only in Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico.

What the launch lacked in substance, or indeed buying options, it made up for in slickness. You can find exquisitely shot images and videos of the precious here. Huawei insists on calling it a ‘trifold display’ even though it only folds twice but, again, we will indulge a spot of excited embellishment. Hardly anyone will buy it, of course, but if US broadcaster CNBC is anything to go by, its main purpose as a publicity vehicle has already been served.