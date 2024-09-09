Huawei coincides double foldy phone launch with Apple iPhone event

Chinese telecoms giant Huawei is set to launch the world’s first three-screen phone just hours after Apple’s latest device announcement.

Scott Bicheno

September 9, 2024

3 Min Read
source: huawei

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design takes the foldy phone concept to the next level by adding another fold. It’s being widely described as ‘tri-fold’ but, while there are three screens, they’re joined by just two folds. Pedantry aside, this seems to be the first such device ever seen in the wild and, as such, represents a minor technological victory for Huawei and, by extension, China.

We don’t know much about it yet but Huawei has already made the phone available for pre-order. The listing doesn’t have any specs other than a couple of colours and the option to go up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, which seems a lot for a phone. But then, if there is a point to such a device apart from status signalling, it must be to consume video, which takes up a lot of storage space.

All the signs are that the Mate XT will, initially at least, be available only in China. We don’t yet know the price, which will be considerable, but may only have to wait a day to find out because Huawei has scheduled a launch event for 14:30 tomorrow, which is 07:30 UK time. Coincidentally Apple has its own event, at which it’s expected to unveil the latest iteration of the iPhone, that is scheduled for 10:00 PT today, which is 18:00 UK time. So the two events are just half a day apart.

Principle US interest in the Huawei event will come from a desire to learn what kind of SoC Huawei has managed to get hold of for this new top-end phone. A year ago it managed to get American politicians and spooks all bent out of shape with the launch of a phone assumed to contain a chip US export controls were supposed to have denied Huawei access to. As a result, a bunch of new restrictions were imposed, so we may be about to find out if they worked any better.

Huawei has long been prevented from working with leading chipmakers TSMC and Samsung, but China has been pulling out all the stops to help its domestic chip scene catch up with its neighbours. By far the most effective method the US has to obstruct that endeavour is to deny Chinese chip companies such as SMIC access to ultraviolet lithography tools made by Dutch firm ASML, which has cornered the market in the most advanced ones.

To date, America has had to expend significant diplomatic capital to get ASML to play ball, but the Dutch government has now spontaneously decided to take the lead on this matter itself. Furthermore, it is expanding the restrictions beyond EUV – the most advanced tech – to now include DUV – the previous generation.

“I’ve made this decision for reasons of security,” insisted Durch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Reinette Klever. “We see that technological advances have given rise to increased security risks associated with the export of this specific manufacturing equipment, especially in the current geopolitical context.

“The Netherlands has a unique, leading position in this area. This entails certain responsibilities, which we take seriously. The Dutch semiconductor industry needs to know what it can expect. We have proceeded in a careful and targeted manner, so as to minimise the disruption to global trade flows and value chains.”

To be clear ‘the current geopolitical context’ concerns the US trying to put the Chinese technological genie back in the bottle in order to perpetuate its status as global hegemon. Klever has reportedly insisted US pressure played no part in her decision but that’s hard to believe. China certainly thinks so, something it made clear in a characteristically surly public statement on the matter.

Apple is unlikely to announce anything special on the hardware front later today and will instead probably lean heavily on the already tired AI angle. The contrasting buzz around an innovative Chinese phone launch, however showy and gratuitous that innovation may be, is bound to further aggrieve those who resent and feel threatened by China’s progress.

About the Author

Scott Bicheno

Scott Bicheno

As the Editorial Director of Telecoms.com, Scott oversees all editorial activity on the site and also manages the Telecoms.com Intelligence arm, which focuses on analysis and bespoke content.
Scott has been covering the mobile phone and broader technology industries for over ten years. Prior to Telecoms.com Scott was the primary smartphone specialist at industry analyst Strategy Analytics’. Before that Scott was a technology journalist, covering the PC and telecoms sectors from a business perspective.
Follow him @scottbicheno

See more from Scott Bicheno
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
5G & 6G
FWA could boost UK economy to the tune of £4bn – reportFWA could boost UK economy to the tune of £4bn – report
Sep 9, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Public Policy
SEO be damned, as ETNO rebrands to Connect EuropeSEO be damned, as ETNO rebrands to Connect Europe
Sep 9, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Fibre
Nokia and Team Telecom Armenia deploy 25G PONNokia and Team Telecom Armenia deploy 25G PON
Sep 9, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Satellite
Starlink hooks up over 100 rural base stations in NigeriaStarlink hooks up over 100 rural base stations in Nigeria
Sep 6, 2024
2 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the FutureTransforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Oct 3, 2024
10:00 EDT
thumbnail
AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center NetworksBuilding Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Sep 25, 2024
17:00 UTC
thumbnail
Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they performOpen RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Aug 29, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey ReportMaximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Aug 14, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE