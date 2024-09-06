HMD launches customisable smartphone with ‘interchangeable outfits’

The USP of the phone is pitched as customisability via some attachments/covers that plug in via six specialised pins. “Each outfit instantly alters the hardware and software of the phone, unlocking new capabilities, unique interfaces and enhanced performance,” claims the release.

HMD says that users can also customise it with ‘almost any accessory’ via an open-source software and hardware developer kit.

While such technical tinkering on any level might be asking a bit much for most, the device is launching with a range of off the shelf ‘Fusion Outfits’ later this year. One includes a built-in ring light and on device controls for taking selfies, another essentially seems to be a sort of ruggedised case, and another looks is a type of gaming controller that plugs into either end of the phone.

HMD holds up the camera specs as another selling point of the Fusion, with a 50MP selfie camera and features like ‘Selfie Gestures’ and ‘Selfie Slow-Mo’, and a 108MP dual rear camera.

It will also have a ‘Detox Mode’ before the end of the year to allow users to engage in a 'digital detox’ – which essentially means turning off various notifications and apps, and it is supposed to be easier to open up and repair.

“In this day and age, a smartphone is more than just a device for connectivity,” said Lars Silberbauer, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Human Mobile Devices (HMD). “It’s a fashion statement, a means to express ourselves and a tool for navigating the modern world. HMD Fusion is the next generation of smartphone – for the first time, we’re inviting people to embrace their creativity and build a device that’s totally tailored to them with our industry-first Smart Outfits. Fusion represents everything we stand for at Human Mobile Devices: creativity, innovation and collaboration, and we’re so excited to see what people create.”

The device is ‘available shortly’, and some of the ‘outfits’ will be out later in the year. However much this represents something significantly different from what you can get from the third-party accessory market we’ll leave to the reviews to decide – but as ever its nice to see any form factor innovation in the otherwise mostly uniform modern smartphone market.