HMD launches customisable smartphone with ‘interchangeable outfits’

The HMD Fusion will come with ‘interchangeable outfits’ that alter the hardware and software of the phone for specialised purposes such as gaming or taking selfies.

September 6, 2024

2 Min Read

The USP of the phone is pitched as customisability via some attachments/covers that plug in via six specialised pins. “Each outfit instantly alters the hardware and software of the phone, unlocking new capabilities, unique interfaces and enhanced performance,” claims the release.

HMD says that users can also customise it with ‘almost any accessory’ via an open-source software and hardware developer kit.

While such technical tinkering on any level might be asking a bit much for most, the device is launching with a range of off the shelf ‘Fusion Outfits’ later this year. One includes a built-in ring light and on device controls for taking selfies, another essentially seems to be a sort of ruggedised case, and another looks is a type of gaming controller that plugs into either end of the phone.

HMD holds up the camera specs as another selling point of the Fusion, with a 50MP selfie camera and features like ‘Selfie Gestures’ and ‘Selfie Slow-Mo’, and a 108MP dual rear camera.

It will also have a ‘Detox Mode’ before the end of the year to allow users to engage in a 'digital detox’ – which essentially means turning off various notifications and apps, and it is supposed to be easier to open up and repair.  

“In this day and age, a smartphone is more than just a device for connectivity,” said Lars Silberbauer, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Human Mobile Devices (HMD). “It’s a fashion statement, a means to express ourselves and a tool for navigating the modern world. HMD Fusion is the next generation of smartphone – for the first time, we’re inviting people to embrace their creativity and build a device that’s totally tailored to them with our industry-first Smart Outfits. Fusion represents everything we stand for at Human Mobile Devices: creativity, innovation and collaboration, and we’re so excited to see what people create.”

The device is ‘available shortly’, and some of the ‘outfits’ will be out later in the year. However much this represents something significantly different from what you can get from the third-party accessory market we’ll leave to the reviews to decide – but as ever its nice to see any form factor innovation in the otherwise mostly uniform modern smartphone market.  

Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
Satellite
Starlink hooks up over 100 rural base stations in NigeriaStarlink hooks up over 100 rural base stations in Nigeria
Sep 6, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Mobile Devices
China bucks wrist wearables downward trend with Huawei on topChina bucks wrist wearables downward trend with Huawei on top
Sep 6, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
AI
UK and US among first signatories of global AI treatyUK and US among first signatories of global AI treaty
Sep 6, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Fibre
EXA Infrastructure to buy Bulgarian telco GCNEXA Infrastructure to buy Bulgarian telco GCN
Sep 5, 2024
2 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the FutureTransforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Oct 3, 2024
10:00 EDT
thumbnail
AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center NetworksBuilding Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Sep 25, 2024
17:00 UTC
thumbnail
Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they performOpen RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Aug 29, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey ReportMaximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Aug 14, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE