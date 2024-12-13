Google’s XR platform unveiled alongside first compatible headset from Samsung

It’s essentially being previewed for developers at the moment, and the first compatible device, called Project Moohan (pictured), is built by Samsung and will be available for purchase next year.

Google is looking to create ��“a vibrant ecosystem of developers and device makers for Android XR, building on the foundation that brought Android to billions,” we’re told. The platform supports tools like ARCore, Android Studio, Jetpack Compose, Unity, and OpenXR, with the intention that developers can start cracking on now with building apps and games for upcoming Android XR devices.

In terms of those future devices, the Google announcement says: “For Qualcomm partners like Lynx, Sony and XREAL, we are opening a path for the development of a wide array of Android XR devices to meet the diverse needs of people and businesses.”

Project Moohan is a codename and presumably it will launch as something else when it comes to market. The device is equipped with ‘state-of-the-art’ displays, Passthrough capabilities and ‘natural multi-modal’ input, and we’re told it will come with lightweight, ergonomically optimised hardware designed for ‘maximum comfort.’

The idea, as demonstrated by Samsung’s first device, doesn’t look a million miles away in concept and physicality from Apple’s Vision Pro, with an added emphasis on interacting with it via the Gemini AI tool conversationally. VR versions of apps that already exist such as Maps and YouTube will offer a way of using them in a more immersive way, while being able to flip back and forth to the real world.

“You can watch YouTube and Google TV on a virtual big screen, or relive your cherished memories with Google Photos in 3D,” continues the release. “You’ll be able to explore the world in new ways with Google Maps, soaring above cities and landmarks in Immersive View. And with Chrome, multiple virtual screens will let you multitask with ease. You can even use Circle to Search to quickly find information on whatever's in front of you, with just a simple gesture.”

Mobile and tablet apps from Google Play are supposed to work out of the box, with more apps, games and ‘immersive content’ made for XR arriving next year.

In terms of the AI interaction, using Gemini we’re told users will be able to have conversations about what they’re seeing or control the device – which technological achievements aside sounds like it has the potential to really wind up anyone else in the room. “Gemini can understand your intent, helping you plan, research topics and guide you through tasks,” explains the release.

As well as big old headsets, Android XR will also be compatible with glasses for ‘all-day’ help in the future. Google says it wants there to be lots of choices of glasses that work with your other Android devices, and the idea is you have them on all the time, and can tap them to bring up Gemini to ask for things like directions, translations or message summaries without needing to use the phone.

Google says it will soon begin real-world testing of prototype glasses running Android XR with a small group of users.

“XR has quickly shifted from a distant promise to a tangible reality. We believe it has the potential to unlock new and meaningful ways to interact with the world by truly resonating with your everyday lives, transcending physical boundaries,” said Won-Joon Choi, EVP and Head of R&D, Mobile eXperience Business. “We are excited to collaborate with Google to reshape the future of XR, taking our first step towards it with Project Moohan.”

Sameer Samat, President of Android Ecosystem, Google added: “We are at an inflection point for the XR, where breakthroughs in multimodal AI enable natural and intuitive ways to use technology in your everyday life. We’re thrilled to partner with Samsung to build a new ecosystem with Android XR, transforming computing for everyone on next-generation devices like headsets, glasses and beyond.”

Google’s approach to building a presence in the nascent XR space mirrors that of the smartphone battleground – building an ecosystem of hardware partners who can produce an array of different but compatible devices for the market, as opposed to Apple’s preference for retaining control by building its own hardware in less variation.

On paper, and if enough partners are amassed, a Galapagos Islands of glasses and headsets could end up injecting a bit more mainstream appeal into the idea of XR – seeding a groundswell of devices of different specialisations, price points, and form factors. Some will no doubt fail, but some might prove hugely popular.