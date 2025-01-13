Global smartphone market returned to growth in 2024

Smartphone sales grew globally by 4% last year but that was only after an exceptionally weak previous year, according to new figures from Counterpoint.

Scott Bicheno

January 13, 2025

2 Min Read

The global smartphone market has been at best static for years now, since nearly everyone who can afford it already has one. The lack of new markets or, for that matter, reasons to own more than one, cause sales to plateau as people simply replace their device when the old one starts to feel obsolete, a cycle that had tended to extend itself.

A further factor in persuading people to wait just that bit longer before visiting the phone shop with acquisitive intent will have been the macroeconomic environment. The rampant inflation caused by reckless monetary tinkering during the pandemic has made people feel poorer, which was bound to hit discretionary spending. That inflation was largely brought under control last year and, while its malign effect on the cost of living remained, perhaps people were a bit less cautious about splashing out as a consequence.

“2024 was a year of recovery and normalization after a difficult 2023,” said Tarun Pathak of Counterpoint. “Smartphones continue to be an essential product, pivotal to people’s daily lives, and as macroeconomic pressures softened, the market started showing signs of recovery from Q4 2023 and has now grown for five consecutive quarters. Almost all markets showed growth, led by Europe, China and Latin America.”

China is a country especially keen on top-down economic tinkering, seeing no harm in artificially generating demand though a spot of state fiscal intervention. It seems likely, therefore, that China was one of the main drivers of this weak global recovery. This assumption is supported by the fact that Chinese vendors took share from the likes of Samsung and Apple globally last year. A major component of the ‘others’ is likely to be Huawei and its sub-brand Honor.

Counterpoint_2024_smartphone_vendors.jpg

While gimmicks such as foldy phones and phones claiming to be extra good as genAI remain niche, they, together with inflation, have helped drive increases in the average selling price of phones. In fact, Counterpoint says the $1,000 and up price tier was the fastest growing of all last year. While inflation will once more have been a factor, it seems demand for premium devices in general is also rising.

“iPhone sell-through was down, but consumers are pivoting to Apple’s ultra-high end, helping to offset some of the declines,” said Ivan Lam of Counterpoint. “In markets like China, we're seeing sell-through share of Pro series devices ballooning. To illustrate, Pro and Pro Max devices were at mid-forties share in China during Q4 2023, but in Q4 2024, we’re likely to see the final numbers tip well over the halfway mark.”

About the Author

Scott Bicheno

Scott Bicheno

As the Editorial Director of Telecoms.com, Scott oversees all editorial activity on the site and also manages the Telecoms.com Intelligence arm, which focuses on analysis and bespoke content.
Scott has been covering the mobile phone and broader technology industries for over ten years. Prior to Telecoms.com Scott was the primary smartphone specialist at industry analyst Strategy Analytics’. Before that Scott was a technology journalist, covering the PC and telecoms sectors from a business perspective.
Follow him @scottbicheno

See more from Scott Bicheno
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

5G & 6G
VMO2 readies first 3G switch-off site as EE prepares 2G closure
VMO2 readies first 3G switch-off site as EE prepares 2G closure

Jan 13, 2025

5G & 6G
Ethio Telecom notably absent from stock exchange launch
Ethio Telecom notably absent from stock exchange launch

Jan 13, 2025

AI
UK Government unveils AI battle plan
UK Government unveils AI battle plan

Jan 13, 2025

Digital Ecosystem
CES 2025 roundup – computing, smart home, and weirdo gadgetry highlights
CES 2025 roundup – computing, smart home, and weirdo gadgetry highlights

Jan 10, 2025

Webinars

AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future

Oct 3, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future

Oct 29, 2024

AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks

Sep 25, 2024

Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform

Aug 29, 2024

White Papers

Service Provider
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report

Nov 27, 2024

5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report

Aug 14, 2024

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023