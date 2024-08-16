Epic Games launches its own app store on iOS and Android

The Epic Games Store is available for download on iPhones in the EU and on Android devices worldwide today, launching with Fortnite, Rocket League Sideswipe and Fall Guys for mobile. The firm says it is also working to enable all developers to launch their games and apps through its platform in the future.

It is also launching its games to independent mobile stores including AltStore PAL today, and plans to do the same on Aptoide’s iOS store in the EU and ONE Store on Android.

The firm credits the Digital Markets Act for allowing it to launch on iOS in the EU, but says Apple is still blocking all other iOS users outside of Europe from accessing Fortnite and Epic Games Store.

It also says the process of installing the Epic Games Store on iOS and Android at present is ‘lengthy due to Apple and Google introducing intentionally poor-quality install experiences laden by multiple steps, confusing device settings, and scare screens’.

As such it has provided instructions of how to complete the process in its announcement, and added that it continues to fight in courts and work with regulators to eliminate the ‘anticompetitive terms that Apple and Google impose’ on developers and consumers.

Typically outspoken on the matter, CEO and Founder of Epic Games Tim Sweeney said: “The tide is turning and the mobile ecosystem is finally opening up to competition. We are grateful to the European Commission for making it possible to launch the Epic Games Store and offer our games to iOS users in the European Union.

“Now European iOS users and all Android users can access our store and games, as they've always been able to do on open platforms like PC and Mac. The fight is far from over, but this is tangible progress for developers and consumers who can begin to benefit from competition and choice.”

The core complaint Epic as well as other developers like Spotify have made against the Google/Apple mobile platform duopoly is that in order to distribute their apps on mobile they have to go through the App Store and Play Store, which charge 30% commission on every initial and subsequent commercial interaction that takes place via the app.

Broadly, the DMA was created to combat what the EU sees as US tech giants not playing fair when it comes to competition. Despite claims that firms like Apple are not going along with the spirit of the legislation since it came into force, the fact Epic has been able to launch its own app store at all is largely thanks to its existence – so in that regard this news can be chalked up as a win not only for Epic, but also the efficacy of the legislation to enforce change on what usually seem like immovable corporate behemoths.