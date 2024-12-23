EE says parents facing ‘significant pressure’ to buy young children smartphones

The research found children as young as four are hoping for a smart device – 21% of four-year-olds have already expressed a desire for their first smartphone, with a similar number of five-year-olds asking for one, says EE.

That number rises to 33% by the age of seven, and peaks at 37% by the age of nine.

The survey also found 17% of parents said they are planning to give under 11 children a feature phone, while 21% plan to do so on their child’s next birthday. “The popularity of feature phones has been steadily rising as parents seek ways to introduce them to the digital world safely,” states the release.

“Technology plays such a vital role in modern family life, and Christmas is often the time when kids get their first taste of the latest tech,” said Alex Cornett, Director of Mobile at EE. “Our research shows that smartphones are at the top of many wish lists this year, but it’s important to strike the right balance between staying connected and staying safe.

“At EE, we believe children should have a gradual and age-appropriate introduction to the digital world, and are here to support parents, whether by offering devices with built-in safety features, or providing tools like parental controls to help families manage screen time and online safety.”

Internet Matters co-CEO Rachel Huggins added: “The festive period can be a time of tricky conversations and difficult decisions for parents as they try to balance their children’s wishes with what they feel is appropriate for them. Which is why it’s great to see this initiative from EE providing parents with the support and resources they need to make informed decisions about their children’s technology use. By equipping parents with the right tools and guidance, we can help them ensure their children are navigating the online world safely and confidently.”

Earlier this month EE put out some more research which claimed that 79% of parents are concerned about their teens’ smartphone usage and worry about knowledge about the risks of posting online. EE asserted that the research indicates ‘a clear need’ for support for parents in relation to the online world, and took it upon itself to create a collection of guidance and resources online around educating their children on safe phone usage.