EE issues age-specific guidance on use of smartphones

Operator EE is giving advice on ‘age-appropriate’ smartphone usage, which it says is in response to concerns about children’s online safety.

Andrew Wooden

August 27, 2024

2 Min Read

The company has categorised three age groups – under 11s, 11-13, and 13 -16 – with recommendations on suitable mobile device use. It advises that children under 11 should use non-smart devices with limited capabilities, such as feature phones or ‘dumb phones’, which can make texts and calls but restrict access to social media and ‘inappropriate content.’

 For children aged 11-13, EE says that parental controls should be enabled on smartphones, that access to social media be restricted, and a family-sharing app such as Google Family Link or Apple Family Sharing should be used.

It deems smartphones appropriate for 13-16-year-olds, but says parental controls should be used to manage and restrict access to inappropriate sites, content, and platforms. Social media access should be allowed, but it should be linked to a parent or guardian account.

“While technology and connectivity have the power to transform lives, we recognise the growing complexity of smartphones can be challenging for parents and care givers,” said Mat Sears, Corporate Affairs Director for EE. “They need support, which is why we are launching new guidelines on smartphone usage for under 11s, 11–13-year-olds, and 13 -16-year-olds to help them make the best choices for their children through these formative years.”

The move has apparently been backed by charity groups, of which child safety organisation Internet Matters is drafted in for a quote. CEO Carolyn Bunting said: “This initiative is timely and much needed. Parents and guardians want their children to be able to stay connected with them and to experience the benefits of digital technology, but they are also concerned about online safety and wellbeing.

“Our recent research showed that parents want to make their own decisions about their children’s use of technology, but that many would value guidance to help them in doing so. It is fantastic that EE is supporting parents with age-specific advice to support children’s diverse technology needs.”

EE says it has already enhanced its PhoneSmart platform with new content and modules for parents with guidance on being ‘safe and kind’ online. The operator is also launching a national school campaign aimed at educating young people about responsible digital use.

About the Author

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
Wireless Networking
UK government boasts about 4G upgrades at rural tourist hotspotsUK government boasts about 4G upgrades at rural tourist hotspots
Aug 27, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Regulation
Ofcom faces increased pressure to expand automatic compensationOfcom faces increased pressure to expand automatic compensation
Aug 27, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Public Policy
Digital rights in the era of Big Tech and state collaborationDigital rights in the era of Big Tech and state collaboration
Aug 27, 2024
12 Min Read
thumbnail
IoT
Qualcomm buys up 4G IoT tech from SequansQualcomm buys up 4G IoT tech from Sequans
Aug 23, 2024
2 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they performOpen RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Aug 29, 2024
13:00 EDT
thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providersValue from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
May 14, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Sponsored Content
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deploymentUnlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
May 30, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey ReportMaximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Aug 14, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE