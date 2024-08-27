EE issues age-specific guidance on use of smartphones

The company has categorised three age groups – under 11s, 11-13, and 13 -16 – with recommendations on suitable mobile device use. It advises that children under 11 should use non-smart devices with limited capabilities, such as feature phones or ‘dumb phones’, which can make texts and calls but restrict access to social media and ‘inappropriate content.’

For children aged 11-13, EE says that parental controls should be enabled on smartphones, that access to social media be restricted, and a family-sharing app such as Google Family Link or Apple Family Sharing should be used.

It deems smartphones appropriate for 13-16-year-olds, but says parental controls should be used to manage and restrict access to inappropriate sites, content, and platforms. Social media access should be allowed, but it should be linked to a parent or guardian account.

“While technology and connectivity have the power to transform lives, we recognise the growing complexity of smartphones can be challenging for parents and care givers,” said Mat Sears, Corporate Affairs Director for EE. “They need support, which is why we are launching new guidelines on smartphone usage for under 11s, 11–13-year-olds, and 13 -16-year-olds to help them make the best choices for their children through these formative years.”

The move has apparently been backed by charity groups, of which child safety organisation Internet Matters is drafted in for a quote. CEO Carolyn Bunting said: “This initiative is timely and much needed. Parents and guardians want their children to be able to stay connected with them and to experience the benefits of digital technology, but they are also concerned about online safety and wellbeing.

“Our recent research showed that parents want to make their own decisions about their children’s use of technology, but that many would value guidance to help them in doing so. It is fantastic that EE is supporting parents with age-specific advice to support children’s diverse technology needs.”

EE says it has already enhanced its PhoneSmart platform with new content and modules for parents with guidance on being ‘safe and kind’ online. The operator is also launching a national school campaign aimed at educating young people about responsible digital use.