Deadline passes for EU’s common charger rules

The EU's Common Charger Directive, which states gadgets sold in the EU must have USB-C charging, was approved by the Council of the EU in October 2022. Manufacturers were given a transition period to adjust their designs and ensure compliance, which has now elapsed.

As of 28 December 2024, the rules apply to all mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones, headsets, videogame consoles, portable speakers, e-readers, keyboards, mice, portable navigation systems and earbuds sold in the EU. From 28 April 2026, this will also apply to laptops.

The rules also say people should be able to choose whether to buy a new device with or without a charging cable. “This will help consumers save approximately €250 million a year on unnecessary charger purchases,” reckons the EU.

It’s primarily pitched as a measure to reduce e-waste by reducing the amount of cables needed to support the armada of electronic equipment a modern household might contain. The release from the end of last year states that discarded and unused chargers account for about 11,000 tonnes of e-waste annually.

It exclaimed: “Are you tired of rummaging through your drawer to find the right charger for your phone? The EU has got you covered! Because the EU has standardised charging ports for mobile phones and other portable electronic devices, all new devices sold in the EU must now support USB-C charging. This will reduce the number of chargers you need to buy, help minimise electronic waste and simplify your everyday life.”

Simplified lives and less chargers in bins aside, for those in the business of producing devices with other types of charging, most notably Apple, this probably sounded like it was going to be a bit of a pain.

Being a piece of EU regulation, it’s been circling the drain for years so there has been plenty of warning. Despite some initial complaining when this move was first being discussed, Apple seemingly reconciled itself to the inevitable and its slate of new devices in 2023 ditched the Lightning Port in favour of USB-C charging.