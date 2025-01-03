Deadline passes for EU’s common charger rules

After manufacturers were given a ‘transition period’, all new devices sold in Europe must now support USB-C charging, according to EU law.

Andrew Wooden

January 3, 2025

2 Min Read

The EU's Common Charger Directive, which states gadgets sold in the EU must have USB-C charging, was approved by the Council of the EU in October 2022. Manufacturers were given a transition period to adjust their designs and ensure compliance, which has now elapsed.

As of 28 December 2024, the rules apply to all mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones, headsets, videogame consoles, portable speakers, e-readers, keyboards, mice, portable navigation systems and earbuds sold in the EU. From 28 April 2026, this will also apply to laptops. 

The rules also say people should be able to choose whether to buy a new device with or without a charging cable. “This will help consumers save approximately €250 million a year on unnecessary charger purchases,” reckons the EU.

It’s primarily pitched as a measure to reduce e-waste by reducing the amount of cables needed to support the armada of electronic equipment a modern household might contain. The release from the end of last year states that discarded and unused chargers account for about 11,000 tonnes of e-waste annually.

It exclaimed: “Are you tired of rummaging through your drawer to find the right charger for your phone? The EU has got you covered! Because the EU has standardised charging ports for mobile phones and other portable electronic devices, all new devices sold in the EU must now support USB-C charging. This will reduce the number of chargers you need to buy, help minimise electronic waste and simplify your everyday life.”

Simplified lives and less chargers in bins aside, for those in the business of producing devices with other types of charging, most notably Apple, this probably sounded like it was going to be a bit of a pain.

Being a piece of EU regulation, it’s been circling the drain for years so there has been plenty of warning. Despite some initial complaining when this move was first being discussed, Apple seemingly reconciled itself to the inevitable and its slate of new devices in 2023 ditched the Lightning Port in favour of USB-C charging.

About the Author

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Mobile Devices
Foreign-made smartphone sales in China are tanking
Foreign-made smartphone sales in China are tanking

Jan 3, 2025

Regulation
US court scuppers Democrats’ latest ‘net neutrality’ initiative
US court scuppers Democrats’ latest ‘net neutrality’ initiative

Jan 3, 2025

Fibre
Vodafone Spain and MasOrange finally sign dotted line on Spanish joint fibre venture
Vodafone Spain and MasOrange finally sign dotted line on Spanish joint fibre venture

Jan 3, 2025

IoT
Verizon to show off new tech for first responders
Verizon to show off new tech for first responders

Jan 2, 2025

Webinars

AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future

Oct 3, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future

Oct 29, 2024

AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks

Sep 25, 2024

Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform

Aug 29, 2024

White Papers

Service Provider
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report

Nov 27, 2024

5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report

Aug 14, 2024

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023