AT&T says ‘nearly all’ customer’s data has been hacked

The US operator says it was hacked in April and the compromised data included records of calls and texts of nearly all of its cellular customers.

Andrew Wooden

July 12, 2024

1 Min Read

The data was illegally downloaded from the firm’s workspace on a third-party cloud platform, and the records of mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) using AT&T’s wireless network, as well as AT&T’s landline customers who interacted with those cellular numbers, were also compromised.

The records identify the telephone numbers an AT&T or MVNO cellular number interacted with, and in some cases one or more cell site identification number(s) associated with the interactions as well.

It insisted the data did not include the content of calls or texts, or personal information such as Social Security numbers, dates of birth, though it added that while the data does not include customer names, ‘there are often ways, using publicly available online tools, to find the name associated with a specific telephone number.’

“Our top priority, as always, is our customers,” stated the release. “We will provide notice to current and former customers whose information was involved along with resources to help protect their information. We sincerely regret this incident occurred and remain committed to protecting the information in our care.”

AT&T says it launched an investigation upon discovering the hack, and engaged ‘leading cybersecurity experts’ to understand the scope of the attack. It also says it has taken steps to close off the illegal access point, that it is working with authorities, and that it understands at least one person has already been apprehended.

Last year rival US telco T-Mobile suffered a similar attack, when it revealed a hacker exploited an API to gain unauthorised access to customer information of 37 million customers. In that instance, information such as names, billing addresses, emails, phone numbers, date of births, and T-Mobile account numbers and information were compromised.

AT&T says 'nearly all' customer's data has been hacked
