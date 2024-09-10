Apple’s big product launch event ticks the usual boxes

On top of a refresh of the four iPhone models Apple also launched new versions of its watch and ear buds. As is customary, there was a new version of the Apple SoC, which is faster, cooler, more dynamic, etc. Inevitably, AI took centre stage, with the announcement that Apple Intelligence will start rolling out next month with iOS 18.1.

“iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus mark the beginning of a new era for iPhone with Apple Intelligence delivering powerful, personal, and private experiences to our users,” said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s VP of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing. “With new ways to discover the world around you and capture memories using Camera Control; a 48MP Fusion camera that gives you two optical-quality cameras in one; a big boost in battery life; and powerful, efficient performance thanks to the A18 chip, this is the perfect time for customers to upgrade or make the switch to iPhone.”

One hardware tweak that did catch the eye was a dedicated camera button that also has slider functionality to help the user interact with the many bells and whistles contained within today’s smartphone cameras. There is also the addition of another new button that is programmable and designed to offer instant shortcuts to features and apps. These should both improve the iPhone user experience.

“Powered by the faster, more efficient A18 Pro chip and built for Apple Intelligence, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are the most advanced iPhone models we’ve ever made,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s SVP of Worldwide Marketing. “Customers who are looking for the best possible iPhone will be able to take advantage of this huge step forward, whether they’re applying edits to a photo without lifting a finger, rewriting meeting notes for a more professional tone, or using the advanced camera system to capture their next masterpiece in 4K120 fps in Dolby Vision — all while enjoying extraordinary battery life.”

It was our understanding from last week’s BT/EE event that iPhones didn’t previously support standalone 5G but there was no mention of the matter from Apple. Nonetheless Analyst Paolo Pescatore, who attended the launch event, shared the following insights: “While all the attention is firmly on Apple intelligence, we should not underestimate the importance of supporting WiFi 7 and 5G Standalone. These new tech network features will ensure the line-up remains future proof. More importantly, this will help telecom providers promote and sell premium next generation connectivity to users and households alike for bandwidth hungry apps like video and gaming.”

While Pescatore considers this “arguably one of the most major iPhone launches,” fellow Analyst Richard Windsor was less impressed, calling it “a fairly ordinary event”. “Once again, [Apple] has just about done enough to hang onto its position at the top of the market,” he added, noting that the addition of hearing aid functionality to new AirPods Pro was the highlight.

Long gone are the days of disruptive Apple launches. The arrival of the iPhone in 2007 catapulted Apple to become the biggest company in the world, so its main job each year is to give people just enough reason to upgrade, which it consistently does. Its share price was unmoved by the launches, indicating they met expectations and nothing more. You can get all the details from the full launch event recording below.