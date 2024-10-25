Apple re-enters top 5 smartphone manufacturer ranking in China

According to preliminary data from the IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, smartphone shipments in China grew 3.2% in Q3 YoY to 68.8 million units. This is the fourth consecutive quarter of expansion, ‘fuelled by a surge in device upgrades driven by sustained pent-up demand,’ says IDC.

Apple re-joined the list of top 5 smartphone companies in the country at second place with the launch of the iPhone 16 series. Initial sales figures are on par with its predecessor, we’re told, and Apple apparently expects that upcoming promotions and the anticipated launch of Apple Intelligence will drive demand in the future.

Meanwhile Vivo kept hold of the top spot, while Huawei ‘staged an impressive comeback, recording four consecutive quarters of at least double-digit growth.’

"A significant wave of device upgrades is propelling the sustained recovery of the Chinese smartphone market," said Arthur Guo, senior research analyst in Client System Research for IDC China. "Despite ongoing economic challenges, consumers are highly motivated to purchase new smartphones after three years of pent-up demand."

In terms of the full year picture, IDC expects growth to continue in China for the final quarter: "We anticipate the positive growth trajectory to continue into the fourth quarter," said Jacob Zhu, research analyst for Client Devices at IDC Asia/Pacific. "This momentum will be bolstered by the early release of flagship models from leading brands, as well as the early kick-off of the Singles Day shopping festival."

According to Canalys numbers, in the previous quarter, Apple ranked sixth in the Chinese smartphone market with a market share of 14% - a 2% YoY drop