Apple re-enters top 5 smartphone manufacturer ranking in China

The Chinese smartphone market grew again in Q3, and Apple has returned to the top 5 list at second place behind Vivo.

Andrew Wooden

October 25, 2024

1 Min Read

According to preliminary data from the IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, smartphone shipments in China grew 3.2% in Q3 YoY to 68.8 million units. This is the fourth consecutive quarter of expansion, ‘fuelled by a surge in device upgrades driven by sustained pent-up demand,’ says IDC.

Apple re-joined the list of top 5 smartphone companies in the country at second place with the launch of the iPhone 16 series. Initial sales figures are on par with its predecessor, we’re told, and Apple apparently expects that upcoming promotions and the anticipated launch of Apple Intelligence will drive demand in the future.

Meanwhile Vivo kept hold of the top spot, while Huawei ‘staged an impressive comeback, recording four consecutive quarters of at least double-digit growth.’

"A significant wave of device upgrades is propelling the sustained recovery of the Chinese smartphone market," said Arthur Guo, senior research analyst in Client System Research for IDC China. "Despite ongoing economic challenges, consumers are highly motivated to purchase new smartphones after three years of pent-up demand."

IDC_Chinese_Smartphone_Market_Continues_Growth_Streak_with_3.2_Rise_in_3Q24_-_2024_Oct_-F-1.png

IDC_Chinese_Smartphone_Market_Continues_Growth_Streak_with_3.2_Rise_in_3Q24_-_2024_Oct_-F-2.png

In terms of the full year picture, IDC expects growth to continue in China for the final quarter: "We anticipate the positive growth trajectory to continue into the fourth quarter," said Jacob Zhu, research analyst for Client Devices at IDC Asia/Pacific. "This momentum will be bolstered by the early release of flagship models from leading brands, as well as the early kick-off of the Singles Day shopping festival."

According to Canalys numbers, in the previous quarter, Apple ranked sixth in the Chinese smartphone market with a market share of 14% - a 2% YoY drop

About the Author

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

AI
US telcos talk up opportunities in AI
US telcos talk up opportunities in AI

Oct 25, 2024

Operator Ecosystem
e& completes purchase of PPF Telecom
e& completes purchase of PPF Telecom

Oct 25, 2024

Operator Ecosystem
Orange clocks mild Q3 revenue growth
Orange clocks mild Q3 revenue growth

Oct 24, 2024

Fibre
Openreach to plug in Nokia's Altiplano platform across network
Openreach to plug in Nokia's Altiplano platform across network

Oct 24, 2024

Webinars

AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future

Oct 3, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future

Oct 29, 2024

AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks

Sep 25, 2024

Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform

Aug 29, 2024

White Papers

5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report

Aug 14, 2024

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023