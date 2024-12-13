Vodafone launches AI anomaly detection tool for IoT

Vodafone Business IoT has launched an AI-powered anomaly detection tool aimed at IoT networks.

Andrew Wooden

December 13, 2024

The new tool uses machine learning algorithms to proactively detect service anomalies in ‘near real time’, we’re told. This is supposed to mean customer support teams have access to data insights and can react quickly to any issues.

“The new tool identifies service anomalies within minutes and helps to prevent potential issues before they occur – ensuring a more reliable service experience for customers,” boasts the release.

It is supposed to track and learn from previous customer traffic patterns, improve efficiency, increase network and service availability, and reduce the time it takes to detect faults

It’s available in around 180 countries and “marks a pivotal step forward” for Voda’s IoT services in that it enhances current monitoring capabilities, as well as paving the way for “future advancements in autonomous networks and proactive service management.”

“We’re extremely excited to launch our AI-powered anomaly detection tool, which – using AI – proactively detects service anomalies in near real time,” said Erik Brenneis, CEO of Vodafone Business IoT. “This technology gives our managed IoT service an extra layer of reliability, meaning our customers will have further confidence that their IoT operations will continue to run seamlessly. As we hyperscale our business – where we serve more customers in more countries – it is vital that we provide the most reliable IoT connectivity service, and this tool helps us to achieve that.” 

Earlier this year, Vodafone began offering Long Term Evolution for Machines services, described as an alternative way of doing IoT for low-powered, low-data use cases. The signal travels further than 4G and 5G networks, but it is also designed to preserve battery life of the connected devices themselves. The technology can allow IoT devices to operate for up to 10 years on a single battery charge, apparently. 

