Verizon to show off new tech for first responders

Verizon Frontline will demonstrate the new gadgetry, which is “designed to deliver mission-critical communications capabilities to public safety, government, and military agencies”, during the EDGE conference.

The US event is hosted by the Government Business Executive Forum (GBEF), and is open to professionals from local, state, and federal government agencies and NATO partner nations.

The firm will be showcasing a new Unmanned Aerial Systems trailer, a Tactical Awareness Kit (TAK), and the Rapid Response Connectivity Unit (RRCU) – described as a portable, 5G, 4G LTE, and wifi-enabled asset with satellite backhaul capabilities for data and voice services for up to 120 users.

"The GBEF is proud that Verizon, for the past 14 years, has provided the industry keynote at EDGE, always showcasing the latest in communications technology and capabilities, and how they improve government mission performance,” said Donald W. Upson, Chairman and Founder of GBEF. “Cutting-edge, state-of-the-art, forward-thinking, that's Verizon. We look forward to Verizon's 15th consecutive keynote in January 2025 for this 20-year conference milestone.”

The idea of using drones to aid in medical or emergency situations has been talked about for a long time, but we do seem to be getting seeing more practical deployments getting off the ground.

In November Japanese operator KDDI announced a successful delivery of pharmaceuticals in a densely-populated area using remotely-operated, semi-autonomous drones over a distance of almost 2.5 kilometres. The operator described it as a late-stage demonstration to verify whether the service can be operated safely in an urban environment.

Over in the UK, in the same month the National Health Service (NHS) announced it had begun using drones to transport urgent blood samples to speed up testing turnaround times. It’s a six month trial which “could serve as the foundation of a healthcare drone distribution network for the NHS across London,” stated the release.