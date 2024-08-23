Qualcomm buys up 4G IoT tech from Sequans

Chip firm Qualcomm is snapping up Sequans’ 4G IoT technologies, in an acquisition that includes employees, assets and licenses.

Andrew Wooden

August 23, 2024

Sequans is described as a designer, developer, and supplier of cellular semiconductor solutions for the IoT sector. Rolling in its 4G IoT technologies to Qualcomm’s existing armoury will strengthen its industrial IoT portfolio of edge and low-power chips and ‘provide a unique opportunity to build a leadership position in this space,’ says the release.

Sequans will retain full rights to continue to use the technology commercially via a perpetual license agreement, ‘supporting the company’s ability to expand its 4G business and develop its 5G portfolio.’ The firm is retaining full ownership of its 5G technology as well.

“Digital transformation is being driven by high-performance processing and intelligence at the edge, positioning Qualcomm for growth in one of the largest addressable opportunities,” said Nakul Duggal, group general manager, automotive, industrial and embedded IoT, and cloud computing, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “This acquisition of Sequans’ 4G IoT technology adds to Qualcomm’s broad portfolio, further strengthening our offerings across enterprise customers of low-power solutions for reliable, optimized cellular connectivity for Industrial IoT applications.”

Georges Karam, CEO of Sequans added: “We are excited to announce this important transaction with Qualcomm. This agreement underscores the value of our 4G IoT technology and provides us with significant capital to continue to further invest in our IoT business ambitions. We are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation and providing cutting-edge 4G/5G semiconductor solutions that meet the advancing needs of AI-powered Internet of Things applications. This transaction is expected to provide us the resources and flexibility to enhance our product offerings and expand our market presence.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including French regulatory approval.

Last year, Qualcomm beefed up its IoT proposition with four new SoCs. The higher powered QCS8550 and QCM8550 were designed for uses such as drones and cloud gaming, and it also launched IoT optimised chips for handheld devices in the shape of the QCS4490 and QCM4490.

