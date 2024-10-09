Nokia launches salvo of industrial edge apps

Nokia has deployed 6 new apps to its Nokia MX Industrial Edge (MXIE) platform, designed to do things like improve worker safety, site security, operational efficiency and secure OT environments.

Andrew Wooden

October 9, 2024

2 Min Read

The new apps are aimed at the manufacturing, mining, ports, and chemical industries. The release cites a projection from Analysys Mason which says enterprises using private LTE and 5G are projected to spend $6 billion on industrial applications by 2030.

The first couple are around the idea of worker safety and site security. ‘Ascom Ofelia’ helps enterprises shift from separate alarm systems to one unified alarm solution, which is supposed to improve incident management, and ‘Fogsphere’ is a multi-modal AI which provides real-time intelligence for PPE compliance, behavioural analysis, emergency management, access control, intrusion detection and vehicle monitoring.

Another two are based on giving workers real-time information to make their jobs easier and make machine tele-operation more efficient. ‘Innovaphone PBX & myApps’ is a scalable IP telephone system with for ‘advanced business communication’, and ‘Real-time eXtended Reality Multimedia (RXRM)’ is described as software with low latency 360 degree video and 3D OZO audio capture that’s supposed to help out with things like teleoperations and remote technical support.

Meanwhile another two are about asset visibility, zero trust principles and vulnerability management in OT environments. ‘OneLayer’ manages, secures, and classifies all industrial IoT assets on private networks, ‘acting as a zero-trust access broker’, and ‘Redinent’ discovers industrial IoT assets and helps create inventory and identify vulnerabilities and ongoing threats.

“Keeping workers safe and connected is paramount for enterprises,” said Stephan Litjens, VP, CNS Enterprise Campus Edge Solutions at Nokia. “With the expanded Nokia Industrial Application Catalog we are providing a rich choice to help industries improve important Industry 4.0 use cases such as increasing situational awareness for streamlined decision making in both day-to-day and emergency situations, more efficient operations with machine remote control and many more.”

This new volley of apps dovetails with the private 5G push Nokia announced with NTT Data earlier this week.  The firms say the ‘global go-to-market partnership’ will target markets across North America, Europe, and APAC with private 5G deployments, and they are using an enterprise-ready, carrier-grade private 5G RAN set up for the City of Brownsville in Texas as a showcase.

About the Author

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden

test new title

title panel

See more
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
Satellite
T-Mobile US launches direct-to-cell messaging...temporarilyT-Mobile US launches direct-to-cell messaging...temporarily
Oct 9, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
AI
Telcos are lapping up generative AITelcos are lapping up generative AI
Oct 9, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Fibre
Australia legislates on NBN sell-offAustralia legislates on NBN sell-off
Oct 9, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Regulation
ASA wrist slaps half a dozen UK telcos for misleading adsASA wrist slaps half a dozen UK telcos for misleading ads
Oct 9, 2024
2 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the FutureTransforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Oct 3, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the FutureMaximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Oct 29, 2024
11:00 EDT
thumbnail
AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center NetworksBuilding Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Sep 25, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they performOpen RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Aug 29, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey ReportMaximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Aug 14, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read