Nokia launches salvo of industrial edge apps

The new apps are aimed at the manufacturing, mining, ports, and chemical industries. The release cites a projection from Analysys Mason which says enterprises using private LTE and 5G are projected to spend $6 billion on industrial applications by 2030.

The first couple are around the idea of worker safety and site security. ‘Ascom Ofelia’ helps enterprises shift from separate alarm systems to one unified alarm solution, which is supposed to improve incident management, and ‘Fogsphere’ is a multi-modal AI which provides real-time intelligence for PPE compliance, behavioural analysis, emergency management, access control, intrusion detection and vehicle monitoring.

Another two are based on giving workers real-time information to make their jobs easier and make machine tele-operation more efficient. ‘Innovaphone PBX & myApps’ is a scalable IP telephone system with for ‘advanced business communication’, and ‘Real-time eXtended Reality Multimedia (RXRM)’ is described as software with low latency 360 degree video and 3D OZO audio capture that’s supposed to help out with things like teleoperations and remote technical support.

Meanwhile another two are about asset visibility, zero trust principles and vulnerability management in OT environments. ‘OneLayer’ manages, secures, and classifies all industrial IoT assets on private networks, ‘acting as a zero-trust access broker’, and ‘Redinent’ discovers industrial IoT assets and helps create inventory and identify vulnerabilities and ongoing threats.

“Keeping workers safe and connected is paramount for enterprises,” said Stephan Litjens, VP, CNS Enterprise Campus Edge Solutions at Nokia. “With the expanded Nokia Industrial Application Catalog we are providing a rich choice to help industries improve important Industry 4.0 use cases such as increasing situational awareness for streamlined decision making in both day-to-day and emergency situations, more efficient operations with machine remote control and many more.”

This new volley of apps dovetails with the private 5G push Nokia announced with NTT Data earlier this week. The firms say the ‘global go-to-market partnership’ will target markets across North America, Europe, and APAC with private 5G deployments, and they are using an enterprise-ready, carrier-grade private 5G RAN set up for the City of Brownsville in Texas as a showcase.