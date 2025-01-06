G+D launches credit card sized IoT tracker for shipping

The G+D Smart Label is pitched as providing location tracking for a range of applications such as parcel delivery and shipping, fleet management and monitoring the movement of luxury goods.

Andrew Wooden

January 6, 2025

Giesecke+Devrient’s (G+D) Smart Label product includes hardware, an iSIM, IoT connectivity, and an IoT platform that manages the connection and firmware updates.

The idea is you slap it on a package and it allows users to monitor assets on a journey, including basic parcel and shipment tracking, or keeping an eye on high-value assets. The pitch is that this is a less bulky and costly way of doing that.  

Activation is triggered when it is peeled and applied to an item, and it can be reused and set up for air travel. It uses motion sensors that detect movement and acceleration, and GPS accuracy which has apparently been tested to ensure sub-10m precision ‘in ideal conditions’.

It also has an open-close sensor for tamper protection and automated proof of delivery, and a temperature monitor to ensure perishable goods aren’t in danger of perishing.

"G+D has been dedicated to designing robust and innovative solutions for the transport and logistics market, and is the market leader of solar-powered trackers with over 180,000 connected devices in the field,” said Sharath Muddaiah, Head of Portfolio Strategy for IoT Solutions at G+D.

“Following the launch of our award-winning first-generation Smart Label solution in 2023, we have been working on the development of an even more compact and highly accurate solution. The G+D Smart Label provides a single end-to-end solution, including dedicated service support and warranty from one source. Our industry has seen many a solution which, once sold, has limited support, and we are here to set a new trend!”

GDIoT_Label_Diagram_1.jpg

The release highlights one early adopter, Track & Pay by Walbing, which is using the Smart Label to boost shipment visibility and automate payment processes upon delivery.

Joerg Hoerster, Founder and CEO of TNP Global Trade GmbH, said: “We believe in Track & Pay’s ability to revolutionize the global finance supply chain, offering a much more secure and fraud-proof solution than the common letter of credit. The Smart Label’s slick size and active tracking capacity makes it a competitive tracking solution which is why we chose to offer it to our Track & Pay clients.”

The product is available in Germany and the US, and will be shown off at CES later this week.

Alongside the benefits of hooking all manner of things to the internet, such as analytics and location tracking, the proliferation of IoT it may come with some side effects. Last year Verizon warned of escalating risks in mobile and IoT security in a report which claimed within critical infrastructure sectors, where 96% of respondents reported using IoT devices, 53% stated that they have experienced ‘severe security incidents that led to data loss or system downtime.’

About the Author

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

