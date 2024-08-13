AT&T bolsters Oracle’s enterprise division with IoT comms and APIs

Oracle is plugging in IoT connectivity and network APIs, courtesy of AT&T, into its suite of industry cloud applications.

Andrew Wooden

August 13, 2024

2 Min Read

Doing so will enable Oracle’s industry cloud app customers to connect and manage their IoT devices on the AT&T network through Oracle’s Enterprise Communications Platform (ECP), says the release.

The integration with AT&T IoT connectivity and network API’s is available ‘across OCI regions’ in the US, and the firms are promising ‘near real-time communications’ to Oracle’s cloud apps and it ‘removes the customer burden of managing complex integrations and network contracts.’

It’s targeted at consumer and industrial businesses, offering things such as a turnkey, communications-enabled restaurant operation, automated utility grid management, and ‘enriched telehealth’ capabilities.

“Our mission has always been to help improve the way the world communicates, and with ECP supported by AT&T and FirstNet, we’re taking a massive step toward that vision,” said Andrew Morawski, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Communications. “Together, we can help organizations across industries benefit from the full potential of 5G, by building a new generation of vertical applications offering endless opportunities to innovate.”

Sarita Rao, senior vice president, AT&T Partner Solutions added: “AT&T is committed to empowering our ecosystem partners to build solutions that integrate AT&T programmable connectivity, whether using our IoT API’s or our emerging network API’s. By teaming with Oracle to incorporate IoT connectivity and programmable API’s into Oracle industry applications, we are providing businesses and organizations a tighter level of integration between the network and application, driving performance and reliability gains while also eliminating integration requirements and separate contracting events. It’s co-creation at its best.”

Last week, Deutsche Telekom’s was the first European telco to join Bridge Alliance – a business alliance of mobile comms companies in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe – the point of which is supposed to be that companies can sell and operate their IoT solutions and networked products internationally without having to work out separate solutions with local providers.

About the Author

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
