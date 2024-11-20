VMO2 shows off its shiny new converged network

The logic of this move is hard to argue with, considering VMO2 is the product of a merger between fixed line and mobile network providers. Without knowing all the arcana about the previous network, it’s safe to assume the two types of traffic converged somewhere VMO2’s core, but this new network apparently extends that convergence much further out to the edge.

“The switch on of our Converged Interconnect Network is a critical moment in our long-term strategy and evolution as we combine the power of our two scaled networks to give customers an unrivalled experience,” said VMO2 CTO Jeanie York.

“This new network architecture brings together two separate networks for the first time, enabling more efficient, scalable and resilient data movement. It enables us to deliver next generation services to our broadband and mobile customers across the country, ensuring we’re ready to keep on meeting their needs both now and in future.”

A key partner in this endeavour has been US vendor Ciena, which provided optics, routers and a management suite. “Leveraging Ciena’s advanced networking solution, the CIN architecture optimises efficiency, improves network resiliency, and enhances service delivery to keep pace with the evolving needs of Virgin Media O2’s customers,” said Virginie Hollebecque, EMEA head of Ciena.

So now IP routed networks are deployed in the access network, which we’re told allows different services to coexist on the network and be managed more easily. As York was keen to stress, this should allow VMO2 to offer more flexible, scalable, and bespoke fixed and mobile comms offerings to its customers. How it will package and sell these is another matter, however.