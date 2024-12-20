Virgin Media pipes in fibre to 13,000 homes in Stoke

Full-fibre broadband with top speeds of 2Gbps is now available in 13,000 additional homes in the area, and the release cites an Ofcom Connected Nations Report published in 2023 which put the average (median) broadband speed in Stoke at 77Mbps.

The network has been built on behalf of Nexfibre – a joint venture between InfraVia Capital Partners, Liberty Global and Telefónica – which it says is investing £4.5 billion to deliver fibre to the home (FTTH) connections to 5 million homes across the UK by 2026. Nexfibre recently announced it had reached one million premises passed and ready for service.

“13,000 more homes in Stoke can now feel the benefit of Virgin Media’s services – with packages that include everything from next generation multigigabit broadband to easy-to-use TV streaming and entertainment services,” said Julie Agnew, Managing Director of Fixed Network Expansion at Virgin Media O2.

“These ultrareliable full fibre to the home broadband connections come with speeds – up to 25 times faster than local average – providing total peace of mind that whatever you’re doing online, you’ll never be slowed down by your service.”

Rajiv Datta, CEO at Nexfibre added: “Nexfibre’s multi-million pound investment in Stoke will enable thousands of households to access the benefits of full fibre broadband, including being able to participate in the local economy and connect with the community. It marks a significant step on our journey to connect 5 million premises by 2026.”

Earlier in the month Virgin Media O2 opened a new concept store in Westfield, Stratford City, which it claimed is the UK’s largest telco store at around 5,000 sqft. It will serve as a ‘technology hub’ for the local Stratford community, we’re told, offering service support, upskilling and of course selling tech products.