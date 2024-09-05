Verizon close to multi-billion-dollar deal for Frontier

Verizon is close to announcing an acquisition of fibre network operator Frontier Communications in a deal that would run into billions of dollars, it emerged this week.

Mary Lennighan

September 5, 2024

3 Min Read

The US operator is in advanced talks to buy Frontier and an announcement could come in a matter of days, presuming there are no last-minute hitches, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Wednesday, citing the usual unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

It's a – presumably controlled – leak that pleased the market, Frontier's shares rocketing by just over 10 cents to north of US$38 when the news broke.

The WSJ puts Frontier's market value at above $7 billion and as such notes that any deal would be "sizeable."

The fact that Frontier is up for sale comes as no surprise though. There has been talk of an acquisition since late last year and in February the company brought in a new director with extensive experience in telecoms M&A and confirmed that it was working on a strategic review geared towards unlocking shareholder value; in plain English, that last point usually means a sale of some sort.

The identity of the likely buyer was less of a sure thing. While picking up Frontier would be a logical move for Verizon, which is looking to bolster its fibre network business, there was no shortage of options for the telco.

Earlier this year we picked AT&T as a more likely purchaser, given that it has a relatively new wholesale arrangement with Frontier. But the operator appears to be taking an organic expansion approach, and just this week revealed it has inked five-year a fibre equipment deal with Nokia.

T-Mobile US was also in the frame, being the only one of the big three mobile operators without a significant fixed network business. It has chosen to buy its way into the market, but not by picking up Frontier. Six weeks ago it partnered with KKR to create a joint venture company with a view to spending the best part of $5 billion on Metronet.

An investment buyer was also a very real possibility for Frontier, but if current press reports prove correct it seems Verizon will be the one to sign the cheque.

The WSJ points out that should the deal come to fruition there will be element of circularity to it; Frontier spent $10.5 billion to buy network infrastructure from Verizon in 2016.

There has been a lot of water under the bridge since then, including a bankruptcy filing from Frontier, which spent heavily to build out its network. It emerged from Chapter 11 in the spring of 2021, having cut $11 billion from its debt burden and significantly reduced interest payments, and with a clear focus: to upgrade its copper network to fibre.

That doesn't come cheap, of course, and the need to keep spending at a time when rising interest rates have impacted on the ability of all companies to raise cash is something of a concern for Frontier.

It has a goal of passing 10 million homes with fibre by the end of 2025. As of the end of June, its running total stood at 7.2 million, which represents a million new locations in nine months. At that rate, it might struggle to hit its target, but with Q2 additions standing at 388,000, it is starting to pick up the pace.

Clearly that footprint is enough of a draw for Verizon.

About the Author

Mary Lennighan

Mary Lennighan

Mary has been following developments in the telecoms industry for more than 20 years. She is currently a freelance journalist, having stepped down as editor of Total Telecom in late 2017; her career history also includes three years at CIT Publications (now part of Telegeography) and a stint at Reuters. Mary's key area of focus is on the business of telecoms, looking at operator strategy and financial performance, as well as regulatory developments, spectrum allocation and the like. She holds a Bachelor's degree in modern languages and an MA in Italian language and literature.

See more from Mary Lennighan
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
Fibre
EXA Infrastructure to buy Bulgarian telco GCNEXA Infrastructure to buy Bulgarian telco GCN
Sep 5, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Odido steals a march on rivals with FWA launchOdido steals a march on rivals with FWA launch
Sep 5, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Fibre
Verizon inks $20 billion Frontier dealVerizon inks $20 billion Frontier deal
Sep 5, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G & 6G
EE and BT finally try to wring some extra ARPU out of 5GEE and BT finally try to wring some extra ARPU out of 5G
Sep 5, 2024
4 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the FutureTransforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Oct 3, 2024
10:00 EDT
thumbnail
AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center NetworksBuilding Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Sep 25, 2024
17:00 UTC
thumbnail
Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they performOpen RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Aug 29, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey ReportMaximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Aug 14, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read