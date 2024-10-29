US appetite for fibre writ large in AT&T's massive Corning order

AT&T has agreed a multi-year deal with glass maker Corning worth more than $1 billion.

Nick Wood

October 29, 2024

3 Min Read

Under the agreement, Corning will provide the US telco with various solutions from its optical networking portfolio, including its Evolv FlexNAP cable, which is equipped with a compact connector that enables network builders to deploy more lines where space is at a premium.

Perhaps more importantly – for the bean-counters at least – these particular products are manufactured in the US, meaning they comply with the 'Build America, Buy America' provisions of the government's Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) programme. This makes them potentially eligible for a chunk of the $42.5 billion of subsidies that are up for grabs.

"This new multi-year agreement with Corning helps us to connect more households, communities, and businesses with the high-speed, reliable Internet they need to thrive in a digital world," said AT&T chief executive John Stankey.

AT&T and its rivals are currently in the grip of fibre fever, racing to pass as many locations as they reasonably can, through a combination of organic investment, M&As and wholesale deals.

The 15 million-30 million premises bracket seems to be the preferred ballpark for the big three.

AT&T is aiming for the top.

During the third quarter, its fibre footprint reached 28.3 million homes and businesses. In September, it struck access deals with four wholesalers and revealed that it is exploring the possibility of increasing the coverage target at Gigapower – its wholesale joint venture with Blackrock – beyond the initial plan of 1.5 million premises. All in all, AT&T claims it is on course to pass more than 30 million locations by the end of 2025.

In Q3, AT&T added 226,000 fibre customers – its 19th straight quarter of net additions at or above 200,000. Broadband revenue grew 6.4% year-on-year to $2.84 billion, while fibre ARPU increased 3.2% to $70.36.

With metrics like that, it's easy to see why AT&T is keen to extend its network.

Verizon and T-Mobile are pushing similarly hard on fibre.

The former in early September reached a $20 billion deal to buy fibre operator Frontier Communications, putting it on course to pass 25 million premises. Meanwhile, at the latter's capital markets day, T-Mobile set a target of passing 12 million-15 million premises with fibre by the end of 2030. Its ambitions have been boosted by the acquisitions earlier this year of FTTH providers Metronet and Lumos.

The US economy stands to be one of the big beneficiaries from all this effort. According to industry group the Fibre Broadband Association, the productivity gains from widespread fibre uptake are worth $326 billion to US GDP, while it has the potential to accelerate rural economic growth by up to 44%.

The other big beneficiaries are companies like Corning, of course,

"As data and bandwidth requirements continue to grow, Corning is committed to the work of ensuring all Americans have access to reliable, high-speed fibre connections," said Corning's chairman and CEO, Wendell Weeks. "By extending our long-time relationship with AT&T, we're helping bring the transformational benefits of fibre to more people and communities. We share a fundamental belief that the more people you connect, the more value you create. And optical fibre is bringing people together at an unprecedented scale."

About the Author

Nick Wood

Nick Wood

Nick is a freelancer who has covered the global telecoms industry for more than 15 years. Areas of expertise include operator strategies; M&As; and emerging technologies, among others. As a freelancer, Nick has contributed news and features for many well-known industry publications. Before that, he wrote daily news and regular features as deputy editor of Total Telecom. He has a first-class honours degree in journalism from the University of Westminster.

See more from Nick Wood
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Telecoms Infrastructure
Ericsson is being groomed for a starring role in MasOrange's 5G future
Ericsson is being groomed for a starring role in MasOrange's 5G future

Oct 29, 2024

Towers
Millicom flogs 7,000 towers to SBA for $975 million
Millicom flogs 7,000 towers to SBA for $975 million

Oct 29, 2024

Digital Ecosystem
Orange and Mastercard partner on digital payments in Africa
Orange and Mastercard partner on digital payments in Africa

Oct 29, 2024

Wifi
VMO2 and Jangala dish out 1000 free wifi boxes
VMO2 and Jangala dish out 1000 free wifi boxes

Oct 29, 2024

Webinars

AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future

Oct 3, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future

Oct 29, 2024

AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks

Sep 25, 2024

Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform

Aug 29, 2024

White Papers

5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report

Aug 14, 2024

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023