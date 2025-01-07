UK signs another £289 million worth of Project Gigabit contracts

Another 131,000 hard-to-reach premises across the UK are set to receive government subsidised broadband courtesy of Project Gigabit.

Nick Wood

January 7, 2025

2 Min Read

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) – which administers the programme – has awarded another £289 million worth of contracts to BT's networks arm, Openreach.

North Wales – specifically the Isle of Anglesey and nearby Dee Valley near Wrexham – are two of the big beneficiaries, along with the neighbouring Shropshire Hills. Other locations set to benefit from this latest raft of contracts include areas of Herefordshire, Devon, Somerset, Essex, North East England and Worcestershire.

These new contracts form part of the £800 million of Project Gigabit funding earmarked by DSIT in August specifically to connect 312,400 of the UK's hardest-to-reach homes and businesses. At the time, Openreach won a £280 million contract to deliver connectivity to 96,000 of these premises.

This new award to Openreach is in addition to this initial figure.

"Our new full fibre broadband network now reaches more than half of all properties in the UK, and we're confident we can reach as many as 30 million premises by the end of the decade, assuming the right regulatory and investment conditions exist," said Openreach CEO Clive Selley.

"This is a British infrastructure success story which experts say will boost productivity by £73 billion and bring a raft of social and environmental benefits for the country. We believe that everyone deserves access to fast and reliable broadband, and we're proud that this partnership will help extend our ultrafast, ultra-reliable network to areas that would otherwise be left behind by the private sector."

DSIT said Project Gigabit contracts weighing in at more than £2.2 billion have now been signed with 10 different suppliers.

"We are determined to deliver the infrastructure this country needs to thrive, and I am thrilled to see so many homes and businesses in all areas of the country getting access to the fastest broadband speeds on the market through Project Gigabit," said technology secretary Peter Kyle.

"With today's £289 million investment, we are not only boosting connectivity, but making it easier to access remote healthcare, online education, [and] shopping online."

However, as previously reported, there is more than a slight difference between signing a contract and breaking ground. Indeed, Telecoms.com found that this time last year, just 4,500 homes had been passed by Project Gigabit-funded networks, despite millions of pounds worth of contracts having been awarded.

Ergo, it is too early to predict with any degree of certainty when this new crop of communities will actually be hooked up to fibre.

DSIT says Project Gigabit is now delivering connectivity to more than 1.1 million premises. That's a significant improvement on 4,500, but it's still not entirely clear whether these are live, commercial networks, or deployments that are currently being carried out.

Either way, while progress might be a bit slow for some, it is still progress.

About the Author

Nick Wood

Nick Wood

Nick is a freelancer who has covered the global telecoms industry for more than 15 years. Areas of expertise include operator strategies; M&As; and emerging technologies, among others. As a freelancer, Nick has contributed news and features for many well-known industry publications. Before that, he wrote daily news and regular features as deputy editor of Total Telecom. He has a first-class honours degree in journalism from the University of Westminster.

See more from Nick Wood
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 56,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Satellite
HMD targets adventurous types with OffGrid
HMD targets adventurous types with OffGrid

Jan 7, 2025

Fibre
UK broadband traffic jumped 10% last year
UK broadband traffic jumped 10% last year

Jan 7, 2025

Wireless Networking
Nokia’s cellular network is now ready for the Moon
Nokia’s cellular network is now ready for the Moon

Jan 7, 2025

Regulation
FCC eyes quick spectrum auction to pay for rip-and-replace
FCC eyes quick spectrum auction to pay for rip-and-replace

Jan 7, 2025

Webinars

AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future

Oct 3, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future
Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Management for the Telecom Infrastructure of the Future

Oct 29, 2024

AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Building Sustainable AI Data Center Networks

Sep 25, 2024

Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform

Aug 29, 2024

White Papers

Service Provider
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2024 Report

Nov 27, 2024

5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report

Aug 14, 2024

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023